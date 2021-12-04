Send videos of Christmas greetings to loved ones across the waters

DNO is inviting Dominicans abroad and at home, to send each other Christmas greetings via video this year with the opportunity to win a prize.

Dominicans abroad will get the chance to send greetings to Dominicans back home while those in Dominica get to send Christmas wishes to their relatives, friends, loved ones wherever they may be in the world.

There’s a prize at stake for the most creative video!

Please note the following:

The video must be a maximum of 30 seconds long and must be submitted by 14th December 2021.

Priority will be given to early submissions.

Accepted submissions will be aired on a Christmas variety special to be brought to you during Christmas week by DNO, Tasha P and Multi Solutions Inc. The specific date will be announced later.

Please email your videos to video@dominicanewsonline.com and i nclude in the subject line “Christmas Video Greeting” .

and i . Please ensure that your video does not contain any copyrighted content.

Time and space are limited so start now and remember you can win a prize if you’re creative!