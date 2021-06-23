Sentencing of Sherman Webb adjourned; two fail to appear for their sentencing

The sentencing of Sherman Webb who pleaded guilty to manslaughter has been adjourned whilst the court has issued a bench warrant for two individuals who failed to appear for their sentencing.

On May 4, 2021, the prosecution withdrew a murder indictment against Webb and a charge of manslaughter was read to him at the High Court to which he pleaded guilty.

The Kingshill man was in 2012, convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Barbadian Corey Rohan Poleon. Webb was later granted a retrial by the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) due to errors cited during the trial.

According to court information, between August 31, 2009 and March 18, 2010 at Elmshall, Webb unlawfully killed Poleon, a 23- year-old University student of the West Indies (UWI) who had visited Dominica to meet Webb after the men met via the internet.

Poleon’s family members reported him missing following his failure to return home to Barbados.

His mortal remains were later found beneath the floorboards of a small wooden house in River Claire, Elmshall, where Webb had taken Poleon and “chopped him on both sides of his neck” causing him to bleed to death.

Webb had maintained his innocence claiming that Poleon came to visit him in August 2009 to conduct an “occult ceremony which involved the summoning of a demon,” which would allow Poleon to receive his own guardian spirit.

Webb, who has been in custody for the past 10 years, is now represented by Attorney-at-Law Kondwani Williams. When the matter came for sentencing on June 21, 2021, Williams informed that he was seeking an adjournment as he intends to file certain submissions in this matter.

Presiding Judge, Justice Wynante Adrien-Roberts granted his request and the matter was adjourned to June 24, 2021.

On the same day, Francis Theodore of Portsmouth and Mustafah Kaleem James of Marigot, failed to appear for their sentencing.

Theodore who was convicted for causing Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) with intent and unlawful wounding to Anderson Drigo on February 19, 2019, in Portsmouth was on bail awaiting his sentence.

James on the other hand was charged for malicious damage but it was determined that he suffered from mental health issues and as such, the Judge was expected to give directions on how the court proceeds with his matter.

Following their absence in court, a bench warrant was issued for both men and their matters were adjourned to June 24, 2021.

Justice Adrien-Roberts stated, following such actions by Theodore and James, the court must now consider revoking the bail to people awaiting sentencing.