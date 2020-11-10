Serious Flooding in Antigua and Barbuda

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 at 2:47 PM
Schools have been closed in the neighboring island of Antigua and Barbuda and several businesses are remaining closed for the day, as serious flooding continues to affect the island.

A flash flooding warning remains in effect for that country.

The rain is due to a tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea. MET officials say it is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This wave is expected to move westwards into more conducive environmental conditions.

And a tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend when the wave reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea.

Here are some of the scenes from that island (photos and video below).

2 Comments

  1. KID ON THE BLOCK
    November 11, 2020

    In Dominica the HATERS of Skerrit would blame him for all this which happened.
    Is Skerrit to be blamed for that too?
    Every bad thing that affects us is Skerrit! Can you believe that!?

    • click here
      November 11, 2020

      most, not all. For example, if the Canefield cliff fall down because of heavy rains, who should be blamed? Not people like the leaders of the country who passing and seeing the disaster waiting to happen on a daily basis? If roseau flooding left and right, and it has absolutely poor drainage, who should be blamed? Not Skerrit and his wife and the failure to improve Roseau as promised for how many years now? Because i cannot on my own take it upon myself to fix roseau. that is government job. If your child has absolutely no manners (another bad thing), in this case i would blame you. Not Skerrit.

