Serious Flooding in Antigua and Barbuda

Schools have been closed in the neighboring island of Antigua and Barbuda and several businesses are remaining closed for the day, as serious flooding continues to affect the island.

A flash flooding warning remains in effect for that country.

The rain is due to a tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea. MET officials say it is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This wave is expected to move westwards into more conducive environmental conditions.

And a tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend when the wave reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea.

Here are some of the scenes from that island (photos and video below).