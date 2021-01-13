Service delivery improvement programme: e-payment portal

The core function of the Ministry of Governance, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice and Ecclesiastical Affairs, is to coordinate the transformation and modernization of the Public Service.

In keeping with this function, an assessment of the current service delivery within the Public Service was conducted to gain insight into the public’s perceptions, identify priority needs, and suggest suitable solutions for the improvements in the delivery of services provided to the public. To accomplish this objective, the Ministry of Governance conducted an Online Customer Satisfaction Survey, On Site Spot Checks, Physical Assessments of Government Departments, and Consultations with Officers involved in Service Delivery.

Honorable Gretta Roberts, Minister for Governance, stated that “the insight gained from both the Survey and assessments formed the basis for the development of a ‘Service Delivery Improvement Programme’ which will be implemented across the Public Service.

The objectives of which are:

To develop and implement a modernized public sector that is effective, efficient and innovative; and

To define models for service delivery standards in line with the needs of the public.

Results of the Online Survey, highlighted the need for digital access to services and virtual payment systems as some of the priority solutions for improvement in the delivery of services to the public.”

The ICT Unit of the Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy partnered with the Ministry of Governance and the Ministry of Finance and Investment to develop an ePayment portal designed to process online payments for various Government services which is a critical part of the Government’s vision for the Digital Economy and a Transformative Public Sector.

Some of the fees currently available for payment online include COVID-19 Testing and Quarantine, Land Transfer Fees, CARICOM Skills Certificates, Work Permits, Passports, Research Permits, Produce Dealers’ Licenses and other license and permit fees. Additional fees will be added incrementally to the E-Payment platform in the next few weeks.

This E-Payment portal can be accessed at https://epayment.dominica.gov.dm/