Several dozens killed, over 1200 arrested following imprisonment of former South African leader Jacob Zuma

Police in South Africa have said that over 1,200 arrests have been made and 72 people killed in the chaos that followed the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma according to a CBS report.
In a police statement on Tuesday, police Major General Mathapelo Peters attributed most of the deaths to stampedes that occurred during ongoing looting of businesses.
Reports indicate that the police needed to call in reinforcements from the military as they were completely outnumbered by protesters and rioters during the unrest.
Zuma’s arrest for contempt of court last week set off the chaos which began in his home province but quickly spread to other areas of the country where opportunistic looting and riots took hold.
9 Comments
Zuma, and ugly Lenny, both of the same greedy and fraudulent it’s just a matter of time before Lenny goes to jail one way or another the trap is being set honey is at the end of the stick!!!
Some people believe that they are the law and above the law. Zuma loves himself and won’t even appeal to his supporters and defenders for peace and stability in the country. The evil that men do lives after them. He’s so obnoxious that he won’t answer the questions of the court. At least he’ll be remembered as a criminal who went to jail. There is one like him in Dominca and most people know who I’m referring to. The blood of the oppressed is on Zumma’s hands. What a disgrace
You may have a point there if you are correct, but I hope you don’t watch too much mainsteam tv and spit out their narrative on issues, particularly as it relates to third world countries like Haiti and South Africa that the west dominates.
Nevet worship a corrupt politician, because when he/she goes to JAIL or Exile you may want to demonstrate and get killed. Lose your life for who? Barrabas?
There must be something they know that we don’t. In such cases it’s always good to find out what’s behind this corruption claim Zuma may have been set up all the while, what do we know?
The corruption allegations have been dogging Zima early in his administration. The evidence against him is irrefutable. Why do you think he has stubbornly refused to even show up in court to Coeur his name? The prosecutors have an airtight case against him.
If he was a reasonable person he would have called on his supporters to refrain from the madness. They are only exacerbating the already dire circumstances the country is facing.
Theft, embezzlement, fraud and corruption, a President stealing from his own people! And then these same people that he stole from come out to support him and protest for him! Sounds familiar Dominica Labour Party and your $65,000 .rime Minister rented mansion! Are you people mad, crazy or just pure evil and wicked to Dominica? Tell me Dominica Labourites? But the time must come! You all must pay for crimes against Dominica!
You are right on the money, Truth. We have all this nastiness going on at home, corruption, failure to account for state funds, state funds misused, money laundering, Choksi affair, you name it, we have it. But instead of our press and media dig right into our own problems they bombard us with what happens with these other gangsters abroad. Clean up your own backyard first, press and media of Dominica!
It so sad to see people blinded by hyper-partisan politics destroy their means of livelihood and kill their own for corrupt politicians.
Jacob Zuma lived large as President of South Africa allegedly from bribes and illicit gains. Let the courts of his country decide his punishment. For too long the high and mighty get away having looted millions and billions from the state while the poor, hungry man serves stiff jail penalties for stealing a tin of sardine from a supermarket because he is hungry.
Justice must not only be done but seen to be done. Don’t be surprised if one day in the not too distant future, the King of Corruption and Lies, suffers the same fate.