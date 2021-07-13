Several dozens killed, over 1200 arrested following imprisonment of former South African leader Jacob Zuma

Police in South Africa have said that over 1,200 arrests have been made and 72 people killed in the chaos that followed the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma according to a CBS report.

In a police statement on Tuesday, police Major General Mathapelo Peters attributed most of the deaths to stampedes that occurred during ongoing looting of businesses.

Reports indicate that the police needed to call in reinforcements from the military as they were completely outnumbered by protesters and rioters during the unrest.

Zuma’s arrest for contempt of court last week set off the chaos which began in his home province but quickly spread to other areas of the country where opportunistic looting and riots took hold.

