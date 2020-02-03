Shanon St. Hilaire uses platform “Marine Conservation” to highlight her community

Carnival Queen Contestant, Shannon Connor St. Hilaire has used her platform “Marine Conservation” to highlight the importance of her community on the Dominican economy.

St. Hilaire, who hails from Soufriere was officially launched on Saturday at the waterfront there.

She is sponsored by Jungle Bay and Nature Island Dive and she said she made sure that her sponsors held the same principles as she did with a common goal.

“The importance of community and collective action… I realize was much a part of the Jungle Bay code of ethics as it is mine… the mission of jungle bay resort is to enhance the national environment and improve the livelihoods of surrounding communities,” she said.

She said the Soufriere/Scotts Head Marine Reserve is the engine the community as residents depends on the resources for their life styles and local economy.

Stating further that it is also important to highlight Soufriere’s thriving economy on her journey to the throne.

“Soufriere is one of the fastest developing communities in Dominica, with a unique and attractive tourism product,” she said.

Meantime parliamentary representative for the Soufriere constituency, Denise Charles has given her full support to St Hilaire.

Charles commended the contestant for her involvement with her constituency and has encouraged the community to rally behind their “queen”.

“I commend her on her efforts especially that since she became a contestant, she got more involved in the community especially having a program at the Soufriere Primary School,” she said.

She noted that all the queen contestants are ambassadors of Dominica and who ever emerges the winner on the night of the show should remain true to themselves and their supporters.

She further asked Dominicans to continue to patronize the events during the carnival season and keep the “Real Mas” the best carnival in the region.

“I want to continue to employ on private sector to join hands with DDA as we continue to make Dominica the leading destination in the OECS.”

The Miss Dominica Pageant will be held on February 20, 2020, on the forecourt of the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.