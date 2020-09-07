Shelly releases hot new anthem ‘Happy Place’

Definitely now one of Dominica’s most consistent artistes, Shelly has provided music lovers with another anthem “Happy Place.”
The single was released on Friday, August 28, as part of a compilation dubbed “Dwivayez Riddim” by Producer Dlo and Savion Beats. Shelly immediately followed up with a music video, released on September 2, following the celebration of his 25th birthday.
Shelly says he sees Happy Place as a double-layered story. One of romance, as well as one of patriotism. “The project is a testament to my growth as an artiste and has been doing well: topping streaming charts, attracting over 10,000 views on YouTube only 5 days after its release and already being a party anthem,” Shelly says. He looks forward to many more successes with the project and beyond and asks that persons support the Dwivayez Riddim compilation, share the music video, purchase/ stream the music, purchase the merchandise.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
nice song yout man, really enjoying it
Lovely video. Keep up the good work.