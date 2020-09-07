Shelly releases hot new anthem ‘Happy Place’

Definitely now one of Dominica’s most consistent artistes, Shelly has provided music lovers with another anthem “Happy Place.”

The single was released on Friday, August 28, as part of a compilation dubbed “Dwivayez Riddim” by Producer Dlo and Savion Beats. Shelly immediately followed up with a music video, released on September 2, following the celebration of his 25th birthday.

Shelly says he sees Happy Place as a double-layered story. One of romance, as well as one of patriotism. “The project is a testament to my growth as an artiste and has been doing well: topping streaming charts, attracting over 10,000 views on YouTube only 5 days after its release and already being a party anthem,” Shelly says. He looks forward to many more successes with the project and beyond and asks that persons support the Dwivayez Riddim compilation, share the music video, purchase/ stream the music, purchase the merchandise.