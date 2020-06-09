Shelly releases video for “Inside” Bouyon 2020

PRESS RELEASE - Signal Band - Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Dominican bouyon creative sensation, Sheldon “Shelly” Alfred, known for being a founding member of Signal Band and hits such as “Ani Ba Yo Love” and “Local”, has released his quarantine influenced hit “Inside”.

The video which was published on 8th June 2020 (yesterday) for the single, had already garnered over 3,000 views on Youtube at the time of publishing of this article.

Starring: Shelly Videography by: Kayama George, Sheldon Alfred Written and arranged by: Sheldon “Shelly” Alfred Co-produced by: Arade “Maskman” Moses Mixed by: Dernel “Dernz” Green Mastered by: Cornell “Fingaz” Phillip Special thanks to: Andrew Ngure, Darren Green, Dillon Green

 

