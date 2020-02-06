Mas Camp finale and Carnival Queen Pageant fall on same night

Two popular events are scheduled to take place on the same day this carnival season; the Show Down Mass Camp Finale (Champ of the Camp) and the Carnival Queen Show.

The Carnival Queen Show is normally held on a Friday, however, this year organizers made a decision to host the Queen Show on Thursday the 20th to accommodate a new event dubbed ‘SunRise’.

This decision did not go down well with the organizers of the Champ of the Camp.

In fact, the head of the Showdown Mas Camp, Dr. Valda Henry, is expressing disappointment.

“It is rather unfortunate that DFC would make that decision and to move the queen show to the Thursday, but it is what it is and we just have to move along with what we have,” Henry told Dominica News Online (DNO).

Dr Henry said the Champ of the Camp will remain on Thursday.

She said there was a suggestion to move Champ of the Camp to Friday, but DFC also has an event on the same evening.

“We want to make sure that the event does not clash with the queen show that used to be on that Friday and it worked out well because it helped protect the voices of our finalists,” she explained.

She said also that’s the week when there are a lot of people from the diaspora who are visiting.

“You know when diasporans (Dominicans living overseas) come they come to have a good time and they come for fun, and so they go to all everything [the events],” Henry said.

Henry is of the view that the SunRise event could have been hosted after the National Queen Show since the queen show is normally over by 11:00pm.

According to Dr. Henry, due to the change in schedule, the Champ of the Camp will serve as an “after party” for the Carnival Queen Show as she expects patrons to come over from the Queen show when it is done.

Champ of the Camp will be staged from 9 pm at the Five Star Bar and Grill in Jimmit.