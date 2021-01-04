Somerset concludes 2020 Christmas community outreach with feeding program

Sagicor General Somerset Sports Club of St. Joseph has ended its community outreach program during the 2020 Christmas season on a very positive note. As the climax to its outreach program, the locally based club provided 41 hot meals to less fortunate individuals in the community on Sunday January 3rd 2021. The event took place at the newly renovated club House at river Bank in St. Joseph, but the recipients were not able to sit around, relax and enjoy their meals at the venue in a clean and comfortable environment due to the COVID- 19 pandemic situation. In fact they were advised to take their meals and move on.

The club which had earlier donated food supplies to the Roman Catholic and Seventh Day Adventist Churches on December 19th and 27th respectively to assist with their separate regular feeding programs targeted towards the less fortunate along with the sick and shut-ins, also provided grocery hampers to three senior citizens in the community.

However the distribution of hot meals to these under privileged and or economically disadvantaged persons on January 3d 2021 manifested its importance in the fact that both the Catholic Church and Seventh Day Adventist Programs were on recess, being temporarily closed over the last week or two for their Christmas Break. This implies that the provision of reals by these organisations were neither available nor accessible over the period of temporary closure

The Club’s President and Vice President who both participated actively in the activity, and who hailed it a great success said they were both very satisfied that the individuals who received those meals were rightfully and genuinely deserving of that gesture.

The Club wishes to express its gratitude to, and commend all members, past and present who provided the resources towards its Community Outreach Program, as well as those involved in the preparation and distribution of the meals.