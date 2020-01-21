Special fund to be setup for upkeep of government housing according to Austrie

A special fund will be set up by the government for the upkeep and development of homes under the Government Housing Program.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Reginald Austrie said in the fund, residents are expected to contribute towards the upkeep of their home and surroundings.

“We should get these residents to pay money into a general fund to be used by the community by the development generally for the upkeep of development,” he said.

Austrie did not go into specific details about the intended fund but he did say however that the government will inform the public “very shortly” so that they will better understand the “matrix”.

He explained that the new homes are prone to damages and when that happens, the government must ensure that it doesn’t have to go “into its own coffers and find the monies to do the repair work,”.

He said the government is looking at some conditions where the houses has to be insured and repaired.

“Some things have to be done communally,” he stated and “here will be the issue of garbage disposal, the issue of sanitation, the issue of maintenance, the issue of insurance…” he explained.

According to Austrie, because “as resilient and resistant these homes are to hurricanes and natural disasters there will be a certain level of risk like any other home.”

Meantime residents will also have to take care of their own lawns.

Austrie made it clear that government will not swipe the grass or weed the yard for these residents.