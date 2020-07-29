Sports Division to resume Community Sports Programme

The Sports Division will resume with its Community Sports Programme following the break during the Covid-19 restrictions.

The programme will see the return of the District Netball League and the Community Sports Outreach this coming weekend.

The District Netball League which was halted on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 after one match will return on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 with a clash between the West Central district and the East at Castle Bruce from 4:00 p. m.

On Sunday, August 2nd, 2020, the attention will shift to St. Joseph with an encounter between the West district and the South at the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School Grounds from 4:00 p. m.

Additionally, St. Joseph will also play host to another in the series of Community Sports Outreach Programmes on Sunday, August 2nd, 2020 when the staff of the Sports Division will engage the St. Joseph Sports Groups in Basketball, Cricket, Netball, Football and Volleyball in a festival-type activity on the St. Joseph Playing Field and St. Joseph Hard Court from 2:00 p. m.

The Community Sports Outreach is geared at sensitizing the public of the Upcoming National Sports Festival carded for Saturday, September 26th, 2020. The community of St. Joseph is invited to come participate and support the various activities.

The next in a series of Community Sports Outreach will be held in Castle Bruce on Sunday, August 23rd, 2020.