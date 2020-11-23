St. Lucia confirms 16 new COVID-19 cases

According to release put out earlier today by the Ministry of Health in St. Lucia there are currently 16 new cases of COVID-19 on the island. This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 220.
Case #205 is a 44 year old female from the Babonneau district
Case #206 is a 20 year old male from the Castries district
Case #207 is a 21 year old male from the Gros-Islet district
Case #208 is a 6 year old female from the Babonneau district
Case #209 is a 42 year old male from the Castries district
Case #210 is a 53 year old male from the Canaries district
Case #211 is a 45 year old female from the Castries district
Case #212 is a 19 year old female from the Castries district
Case #213 is a 57 year old male from the Castries district
Case #214 is a 45 year old female from the Babonneau district
Case #215 is a 21 year old female from the Castries district
Case #216 is a 43 year old male from the Babonneau district
Case #217 is a 23 year old female from the Babonneau district
Case #218 is a 23 year old male from the Castries district
Case #219 is an 85 year old female from the Castries district
Case #220 is a 52 year old male from the Gros-Islet district
All of these individuals, after being assessed and tested for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine by health practitioners while awaiting their test results. Twelve of these cases were identified through the
contact tracing process and epidemiological links have been established for these twelve cases.
Case #205, #215 and #218 are linked to case #196. Case #206 is linked to case #182. Case #207 is linked to case #194. Cases #208, #214 and #219 are linked to case #179. Case #210 is linked to #176. Cases #211
and #212 are linked to case #193. Case #220 is linked to case #200. As per protocol, arrangements have been made to place the confirmed cases into care.
The new total number of active cases currently in country is now 119.
At present, all of the active cases are stable and doing well. As we continue to see an increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in country, it is important that we all practice the infection prevention and control guidelines of hand hygiene, use of a face mask in public places covering both the mouth and nose, and maintain a separation of six feet when in public. If experiencing flu-like symptoms, keep away from others and seek medical care immediately at the closest community respiratory clinic.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates as new information becomes available. For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit,
at 468-5309/468-5317 respectively
