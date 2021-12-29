St. Lucian wins 2 million dollar Jackpot

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, December 29th, 2021 at 6:09 PM
A St. Lucia resident is now 2 million dollars richer after winning the Windward islands Super Six Jackpot game.

While no one has claimed the prize just as yet, St Lucia National Lottery (SNL) informed Dominica News Online (DNO) that based on ongoing reports, a citizen from that country is the lucky winner from the draw held today December 29, 2021.

The unnamed/ unidentified individual was able to match all six numbers, (07-13-21-22-23-27) in what appears to be the largest Super Six jackpot which has been played in all four Windward Islands -Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia and Dominica.

The current jackpot which will draw on Friday 31 December 2021 is EC$200,000.

