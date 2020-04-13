St. Lucian national involved in stabbing incident of two women in Grandfond

Reliable reports reaching DNO have confirmed that a St. Lucian national was involved in a stabbing incident of two women in Grandfond.

According to early information released by the police, a St. Lucian man reportedly stabbed his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s sister and is now on the run.

The two victims have since been brought for medical attention and are in stable condition.

The police have indicated that an official report will be released on the incident.

DNO will provide this information as soon as it is available.