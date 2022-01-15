St Nicholas University celebrates its 1st anniversary

As the St Nicholas University: School of Veterinary Medicine kicked-off on its new semester on Friday 14th of January with its now traditional Stethoscope Ceremony from the previous year, it also marked the 1 year Anniversary of the University’s very first semester of classes. With its first year students moving on to the next level and new international students set to commence their classes, there are reasons for the University to celebrate.

“When we worked on opening of our Veterinary University, nobody expected that a global pandemic will hamper our work so much and for so long. Even now – over a year after our first incoming group of students arrived – our challenges continue ” – reflects Dr Golnaz Naderkhani, University president. “And yet, we are now seeing more international students, fine veterinary professionals from abroad come to join our faculty, expanding and improving our academic capabilities. We outgrew our original location, moving to a much bigger campus in Morne Daniel. In addition to providing affordable quality veterinary education – our core activity – over the past year the university has lead to new employment, housing and business opportunities for Dominica and has put Dominica on the international map of modern veterinary education”.

The combination of modern technology, quality education and limited class sizes with unmatched student support services on the beautiful and safe Island of Dominica, has undoubtedly developed St. Nicholas University as one of the top veterinary schools of choice in the region.

This year’s ceremony have seen distinguished guest speakers, such as Hon. Cassanni Laville, Minister for Public Works and the Digital Economy, Mr. Raymond Lawrence – Former Chief Cultural Officer, and ASP Mr. Claude Weekes – Assistant Superintendent of Police – to name just a few.

Newly arrived students from Suriname, Africa, and other Caricom countries will be joining local students from Dominica, and others from France, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Antigua, Barbados, Bahamas and Guyana to start a new semester on Monday January 17th. Over the past year, University also assisted St Nicholas Animal Rescue with its sheltering and veterinary needs, helping to rescue, treat, and find adoptions to over five hundred of unfortunate animals. In turn, the rescue gives students unique opportunity to volunteer and expand their knowledge and skills.

“I am very happy that I was given a chance to follow my life-long dream of becoming veterinarian, and that SNU chose Dominica as its home” says Diane H.L., one of the senior students. ” It feels like being a part of the family, because of the small class sizes and the individual attention and care dedicated to each student. It is a very welcoming place to be.” – adds Candawn Saunders, another student.

At the function Candawn Saunders, Alexandera Wagner and Leanne Graham were presented with certificates for excellence in academic performance.

The ceremony was attended by the University Faculty, veterinarians and other invited guests. As interest for the school grows, the university expects to bring more international students – and also more renowned professors to Dominica for the upcoming semesters.

With continued interest of international applicants, the university expects to bring more international students – and also more renowned professors to Dominica for next semesters.