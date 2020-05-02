The Dominica Business Forum Inc (DBF Inc.) is a legally registered umbrella business service organization (UBSO), under the Companies Act of the Commonwealth of Dominica. Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA), Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA), Dominica Employers Federation (DEF), Builders and Contractors Association of Dominica (BCAD) and Dominica Coalition of Service Industries (DCSI) are the current participatory sectoral business service organisations.

The DBF Inc. is pleased to submit a position document re COVID-19 Dominica, Stabilisation and Growth: Health, Livelihood, and the Economy – Embracing Opportunities for Growth, on the behalf of its membership and the broader private sector who are not represented by any representative organization.

Coping with the impact of Covid-19 requires an all-inclusive approach of the public sector, the private sector and civil society, since all facets of society are affected.

The objective of this presentation is to inform and generate discussion on the most appropriate approach of coping with the Covid-19 pandemic and to chart a roadmap for future events.

With God’s help, the Ministry of Health has done a very commendable job in both managing and curtailing the spread of COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth of Dominica since the first reported case on the 22nd March 2020. The business community lead by the Dominica Business Forum Inc. commends the health professionals and the other frontline officers, including the members of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, for a job done well.

However, it is generally accepted that we are likely to continue to have continued public health challenges from the corona virus extending for at least a few more months. This continued public health threat will result in parallel economic impact for a considerable time. The DBF Inc. urges the general public to continue its exemplary efforts at following the protocols and recommendations of the health authorities. Dominica should not let our guard down and risk further damage to its economy.

We therefore have to exist in a state of preparedness but not a state of economic decay. It is therefore imperative that we cooperate with each other to harness all the opportunities we can in this period, in order to carry us to a better economic state than we experienced before the impact of the corona virus.

Our actions must constitute a balance between public health and livelihood, with neither being completely sacrificed for the other. As indicated by the Minister of Health at the 25th April 2020 press briefing, we have to amend the SRO15 and relax measures that will allow for a gradual revitalization of the economy post COVID-19 pandemic. This will require not only the opening of a few businesses, but the majority of businesses and returning workers to full employment as far as possible.

In the new state of approximate normalcy, we cannot pretend that the damages done were not real. We have to provide financial, fiscal and emotional support to our workers and students. We have also to provide the type of structured support to our economic engines in the business community that will not only assist their recovery and secure employment, but also put them on a better position to sustain Dominica’s economic growth and improve our balance of payments position. All the major sectors recognise the need for structured support with special emphasis on the smaller businesses.

The Dominica Business Forum Inc. is convinced that Dominica can rise from the impact of COVID-19 better than it entered, if its people, the private sector and government have the will and determination to work together while resolving differences and old conflicts.

In this regard, the Dominica Business Forum Inc. will convene a virtual private sector meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday 6th May, 2020, to which all private sector businesses and organizations are invited. The link to the meeting will be circulated via email dbfinc2020@gmail.com and participation is open but restricted for the private sector, as a priority.

The Dominica Business Forum Inc. extends its sincere gratitude to all the private sector entities that are assisting in the battle against COVID-19, employees of the utility companies, supermarkets, pharmacies, farmers and all those who continue provide goods and services to the nation, while the state authorities manage the pandemic. The population is encouraged to continue to cooperate with the health and security authorities, obey the curfew order, practice social distancing, wash hands regularly, wear face masks and stay at home where possible.

With God’s grace the Commonwealth of Dominica will emerge from this Covid-19 pandemic better and stronger.