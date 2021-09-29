State Funeral of Patrick Roland John to be relayed live on DNO

The State Funeral of Patrick Roland John will be relayed live on DNO (tomorrow) on Wednesday 29th September 2021.
Viewing of the body is set from 9am to 12 noon at the state house with the funeral commencing from 2pm.
3 Comments
3rd Instlment:
Instead for the last 3 days we are hosting P.John’s body lying in state as if he had done so much for our dear country. I wonder what the cost of all that will be? I am sure that in a country that cannot afford enough nurses to provide Covid -19 testing, such that R Skerrit is suggesting that we will soon have to pay for testing, that this lying in state is something that we cannot afford.
I would say just cremate his body and have done with that. Save the cash to pay a nurse or teacher or a fireman. The labour party is very good at looking after itself. For example in a previous budget they provided for the cost of transportation for minister and the PM. The rent of the premises of the present PM is a huge monthly amount. Plus of course his security.
We seem to be wasting our money on the trappings of power, and the incumbents in power do nothing meaningful for the people. No winder Dominicans have migrated in droves, leaving in the vacuum Haitians who vote for…
Let us continue with the discussion- from the previous comment.
An Inspired leader would have done the following:
(1) The Banana Industry should have been earning foreign currency each week for Dominica. Advances in this industry might be processing bananas for export by manufacturing dried chips- salted or sweet. Converting green bananas into flour for bread and cakes and export of dried flour.
(2)Exporting Citrus fruit is many forms- juices, concentrates, Citric Acid, Even bring back Domfruit Juice. I m sue that many Dominicans forgot that product.
(3) Exporting many other fruit juices such as guava, passion fruit, sour sop, etc, either as concentrates or the finished products for direct consumption by end users.
(4)Making Dominica self sufficient in Meat, Milk, Poultry and Fish. Exporting the surplus.
(5)Exploiting our forestry reserves for hard wood production for furniture, manufacturing furniture for local and export purposes.
Can we judge P.John and R.Skerrit…
I do not want to spoil Desiree’s day of mourning for her late husband Colonel Patrick Roland John, but was he all that he was made out to be?
He once tried to sell half of Dominica to build an international airport. In this context I must remind people that a new report has just been released “Hidden debt’ on China’s Belt and Road tops $385bn”- see :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oGpFcHTxjZs
Our Prime Minister – The Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit has just borrowed millions of dollars under this Chinese Belt and Road loan scheme, to build a new international Airport at Wesley, at rates of interest that we cannot afford, and in an economy that just does not have the fund to repay.
Like the late Patrick John, they were trying to make a name for themselves, at the cost of selling our country for next to nothing.
What are the signs of greatness amongst our Dominican leaders? Is it the monuments that they leave behind, or is it that they help us to be more self sufficient?…
ADMIN: The link you provided doesn’t match your description.