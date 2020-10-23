Statement by Minister of Health Dr Irving McIntyre on 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment would like to inform that since our last update on Wednesday, October 21, an additional 3 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, which brings Dominica to a total of 38 confirmed cases of which 9 are active. These 3 additional cases have been recorded over the past 7 days. The Ministry is concerned that the public has a relaxed approach to the COVID- 19 pandemic and to a great extent, is letting down their guards.
We recognize that we are in a festive season, celebrating our Independence, and several mass gatherings have been planned, however, based on the protocols which have been outlined by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment, community transmission could be eminent if these protocols are not complied with. Do you know why COVID-19 is spreading fast in many countries? It is because people are not complying with the wearing of masks and physical distancing at work and are not sanitizing properly. Persons are not enforcing the use of masks by relatives and friends coming to their homes, or when hanging out with close friends at bars and crowded or enclosed places.
We must all be reminded that COVID-19 is transmitted by respiratory droplets. These droplets are expelled into the air when we breathe, sneeze, cough, talk and sing-and they settle on surfaces that we make contact with, then we touch our eyes, nose and mouths- the Points of Entry for the virus.
The proven ways to protect yourself from this virus are to: wash hands frequently with soap and water, practice respiratory etiquette, use masks, sanitize frequently touched surfaces and practice physical distancing. I also wish to inform that the Ministry of Health will commence its second round of the community testing surveillance initiative this weekend in the Castle Bruce, Marigot and Roseau Health Districts while the other four health districts of Grandbay, St. Joseph, Laplaine and Portsmouth will be done the following weekend. The first community testing initiative was done during May and June this year.
Everyone is encouraged to participate fully in this community testing initiative. This is the only way we are able to monitor what is happening in the community.
So far, Dominica has had a commendable track record in the battle against COVID-19, with zero deaths and no one requiring critical care. This is largely related to the efforts of the Government of Dominica, the Ministry of Health’s prompt and strategic response to COVID-19 and the numerous health care professionals and others on the front line.
However, the fight is far from over and the risks continue to exist. We implore you to do all in your power to protect the most vulnerable by complying with all of the protocols that the Ministry of Health has been promoting: wear masks, wash hands, sanitize surfaces, physical distance, boost immune system by eating healthy foods, keep informed about the latest updates and encourage and empower others to do the same. For us to continue to be effective with our fight against COVID-19, the country needs you to play your part. I need you to play your part, please!
Let us do this together. In the days ahead I shall convene meetings with the churches, private sector entities, school principals, entertainers, among others, to review our efforts to inform and educate the public.
Should anyone require further information, or need to make a report, please call the Ministry of Health’s Hotline at 448-2151, 448-2153, 448-2156, 611-4325, 1-800-219.
It’s getting very very serious in DA.
No small and hiding now. If this virus blows you Doctor know the outcome
Well for one the schools need to be briefed on the protocols with parents. Please tell the principals to stop hoarding sanitising materials. . It is not fair for teachers to have to dig deep in their pockets to purchase sanitising supplies. Especially in the area where the last backdoor case came from.
There may have been more information provided in another medium however, based on the above, I am left puzzled. Please provide some basic epidemiological information about the 3 cases. Cases do not emerge by spontaneous generation. If the protocol in place is that all new arrivals must be screened and quarantined for 14 days, without exception, then why are there new cases? It appears that these were not imported cases but may be community contact. Please clarify.
Clemon George, PhD
Epidemiologist
University of Southern Maine
(and yes, I am from Wesley and I am offering my support – pro bono – if you need it)
Yes the recent by the promenade sewo featuring a certain First Lady was questionable. Stay home, and follow the key protocols wash hands, wear mask and social distancing. Work from home when possible and avoid crowds. If you have to cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose. Simple hygiene folks, come on. Even with vaccine, simple hygiene.
Well done Dominica. This is a viral infection. Viruses mutate and change all the time and that’s why vaccines over time may not work. Sort out quarantine rules. Let people who going to empty clean homes with guaranteed isolation go to their homes. Oh, another thing, stop the childish be belle dress up nonsense. It’s degrading when men try too hard and women using men as National and international joke!
The numbers indicate that Dominica is doing well in it’s fight against Covid. However, some people behave as if they do not know what six feet looks like; some will even brush against you. As for the masks, wearing them underneath the nose, chin or even carrying it in the hand, defeats the purpose. I must confess that I do not like wearing masks but when I see where hospitals in some countries turn away patients because they are full, I make sure that my mask is properly fitted at all times.
If infections continue at this rate, I can see a lockdown looming by Christmas. My fellow Dominicans can avoid that by following the advice of the health professionals. Please take heed of what’s happening in the region and wider world. This is a very serious pandemic. Please don’t allow it to take a foothold in our communities.
So we have all these cases yet no curfew in place.. we had 2 and curfew was 8pm etc. Allu waiting for 20 more to implement it.
Dr. Mc I see you are back from your slumber. Please sir, can you tell us the correct, unfiltered amount of those with Covid on island? In your response I want you to include those A Symptomatic cases and the ones connected to the REAR Door business encouraged by politicians. Sir it is widely ALLEGED and in some cases corraborated by medical professionals that some are being treated “QUIETLY” at home and not reported to the nation for the same reason Trump kept quiet…….don’t want the nation to panic.
We are a resilient nation so that will not make us panic but rather increase awareness to help curtail the spread. I am awaiting a response sir.
That’s a joke coming from the USA! It should be the other way around!
The U.S isn’t all that anymore. Give Trump 4 more years as he made the unstable U.S will work its way further down, and that’s all by Chinese design for him playing the fool.
“Let us do this together. In the days ahead I shall convene meetings with the churches, private sector entities, school principals, entertainers, among others, to review our efforts to inform and educate the public.”
Yes, sir. An island wide education campaign is the way to go to get many Dominicans with the program. Otherwise, we will need a harsh shut down.
For God sake man We are only a small place with 60,000 or so people with at least three radio stations and two newspapers. These meetings with church and so on useless because if people don’t have the message by now they simply not complying with law and regulations but follow their leader and his missus. Is so it is.
Again, remember the three W’s :
*Wash your hands
*Watch your distance
*Wear your mask
Dominica is now placed on the’ travel Black List’ of the US. Another blow to the ailing economy.
It must feel good to be in opposition. I doe kno why you all won’t change strategy to one that will help you win so we can change the govt one day.
Did not know that US had a covid-19 blacklist? The CDC has listed Dominica at level 2, they call it moderate much better than the vast majority of countries.
The US? You mean the place with rampant infections blacklisting people countries that have infections? oh please
@Ibo France, who would want to go to the USA at this time? “Travel, Back List,” you say!
You are always going out of your way to finding a reason to criticize the Government of Dominica–PM Skerrit on the whole–well this time and as always, you are out it.
What kind of ailing economy can a US blacklist cause in Dominica, when they themselves are fighting to keep up with their economy? You have got to be joking!