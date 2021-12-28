Statement by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on the passing of journalist Parry Bellot

My family and I are profoundly sad to learn of the passing of Journalist and Businessman Parry Bellot. On behalf of the Government of Dominica, I extend deepest condolences to his wife, children and extended family.

Mr. Bellot had an unending passion for media and communication. As Press Secretary during the Dame Eugenia Charles administration, he was the trusted and reliable voice of the Government and was admired for his professionalism and efficient dissemination of public information. Bellot was a man of strong conviction who, in later years, advocated for excellence in media practice in Dominica and the region, and pushed for the organization of the Dominica Media and Communication Association.

His patriotic love for Dominica was evident from his many public utterances and his work to preserve and promote Dominica’s arts and culture in his magazines and other publications.

As Productivity Consultant to the Government of Dominica, he was equally resolute in the pursuit of best practice in the public sector and the strengthening of civil servants’ competence and work ethic. We valued his advice on public sector management and the practice of good governance and welcomed the opportunity to collaborate with Mr. Bellot on a number of projects.

He was a passionate defender of government policy but was fair and respectful in discussions of public affairs and politics. His evenhandedness and objectivity set the right tone, and should serve as an example of how political matters can be discussed between opposing sides in a reasonable and respectful manner.

Parry Bellot will long be remembered for his enduring love of media and for his contributions to Dominica’s development in the field of business and enterprise.

May he rest well. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.