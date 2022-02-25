Statement by the government of the commonwealth of Dominica on the situation in Ukraine

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica is deeply disturbed by and condemns the military attack by the Russian Federation against the people of Ukraine.

The Commonwealth of Dominica calls for an immediate end to the aggression.

These actions are contrary to the maintenance of international peace and security, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

The Commonwealth of Dominica calls for a return to diplomatic dialogue, in an effort to stop the ongoing crisis.

The Commonwealth of Dominica reaffirms its commitment to the principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.