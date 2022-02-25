Statement by the government of the commonwealth of Dominica on the situation in Ukraine

PRESS RELEASE - The Office of the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica - Friday, February 25th, 2022 at 9:13 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica is deeply disturbed by and condemns the military attack by the Russian Federation against the people of Ukraine.

The Commonwealth of Dominica calls for an immediate end to the aggression.

These actions are contrary to the maintenance of international peace and security, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

The Commonwealth of Dominica calls for a return to diplomatic dialogue, in an effort to stop the ongoing crisis.

The Commonwealth of Dominica reaffirms its commitment to the principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.