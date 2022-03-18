Statement by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on diplomatic relations with Syria

Dominica News Online - Friday, March 18th, 2022 at 3:02 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The news broke recently that Dominica had signed an agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Syria through its permanent representative to the UN – Loreen Bannis-Roberts.

Below is an audio statement from Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on the controversy surrounding the establishment of such relations with Syria (an ally of Russia) during the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Prime Minister has confirmed that Ambassador Loreen Bannis-Roberts has been removed from her position effective May 31st (though she is on leave with immediate effect) as permanent representative to the UN following a face-to-face meeting with her this week.

The Prime Minister distanced himself and his administration from the Ambassador’s decision to sign on to diplomatic relations with Syria and stated that “for the record neither the minister nor the Ministry of Foreign affairs…” gave instruction or expressed interest in, or “…the desire to pursue the establishment of relations with Syria at this or any foreseeable time”.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. Stephen Nicholas
    March 18, 2022

    Run Skerrit Run.
    You did the same thing with the Chinese’s during Pierre Charles, but I still believe you Knew that and Ms. Bannis, did not bypass you.
    This was a way out to cushion the US and Europeans sanction on Dominica’s CBI, by sourcing new markets for the CBI, but you had the wrong timing, especially in light of Syria’s role in the on going war in Ukraine.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.