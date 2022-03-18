Statement by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on diplomatic relations with Syria

The news broke recently that Dominica had signed an agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Syria through its permanent representative to the UN – Loreen Bannis-Roberts.

Below is an audio statement from Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on the controversy surrounding the establishment of such relations with Syria (an ally of Russia) during the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Prime Minister has confirmed that Ambassador Loreen Bannis-Roberts has been removed from her position effective May 31st (though she is on leave with immediate effect) as permanent representative to the UN following a face-to-face meeting with her this week.

The Prime Minister distanced himself and his administration from the Ambassador’s decision to sign on to diplomatic relations with Syria and stated that “for the record neither the minister nor the Ministry of Foreign affairs…” gave instruction or expressed interest in, or “…the desire to pursue the establishment of relations with Syria at this or any foreseeable time”.