Statement from Dominica Cycling Association on cyclist injured on Canefield Highway

Ronald Charles president of the Dominica Cycling Association has a released a statement on an accident that occurred on Canefield Highway on January 31st 2021 in which a male cyclist was badly injured after colliding with an out of control motor vehicle near West Indies gas station.
Audio Statement below
I agree when you stated that the way people drive on the road is a MAJOR issue. However, the manner that some cyclists ride is also a MAJOR issue as provisions were made for the registration of bicycles years ago and ha s not been implemented. Why should cyclists ride in the center of the road when they are not licensed to be on the road?
Yes and this cyclist was also in the middle of the road as well. And that’s why they piss off drivers and we pass them dangerously. If they ride on the side of the road drivers can more easily get around them. But they don’t care about there own safety. The driver is always in the wrong when the cyclist is the one obstructing traffic. And last time I checked that was a tickitable offence in dca
One word: Sleeping Policeman aka Speed Bumps!
On road safety issues you cannot put speed bumps on a highway! Places like Massacre has because of the school to my mind Mahaut should have speed bumps too next to the Lab and the credit – union day and night people on the road like it belonging to them, having said that some of them have 9 lives.
what is the bike rider name is him nameless
Just so sad to see that other people on the road have no regard for others. There were vehicles on the seen when the accident took place and they just calmly pass around and drive off. I do hope that the police find all those that were on the seen and give them a ticket the law is you must stop and render aid when you at the seen of an accident. the people drive off like is a animal the car hit that is so unreal.
You are very correct, But do you see how they build roads here? Most times they dont even give pedestrians a sidewalk. There are no parking lanes. Look at how they did the road in the Botanic Gardens. I mean a prime place of recreation in the heart of Roseau. MY GOD!!!. I remember riding my bike and playing there regularly as a child, yes the road wasnt as smooth but it was safer how it was before. No parking lane, No sidewalk, not much drainage. I highly doubt that a lane for bicycles will EVER be considered.
I haven’t commented on DNO in maybe 5 years but I saw the video of the accident, and quite frankly I am pissed off. The way people drive on the roads in Dominica is a MAJOR issue, yet ignored by the authorities. Day in day out, accident after accident, so many overturned cars. We see with our own 2 eyes the ridiculous amount of speeding by drivers, yet nothing is done. What is wrong with the authorities? Is the traffic department non-functional? Who is in charge of those departments? Why is it so badly run. And there is Ronald telling cyclists to dress for accidents; how about telling the traffic department to buck up? Speed cameras, high fines and penalties, vehicle inspections, alcohol and drug tests. These people behind the wheel always think they is man, you all are just little boys. Grow up. And traffic department, do your job. No one is saying there will be no accidents after, but they will significantly reduce if you do your job.
DA with the Skerrit regime in power has become a lawless place. In particular Skerrit supporters are untouchable…
If you look at the video just before impact the cyclist was riding almost in the middle of the road . If he was riding on the side of the road like he should have been doing instead of obstructing traffic the 4×4 would have been able to overtake him and that would have resulted in the 4×4 getting hit by the car instead of the cyclist. You need to also tell your riders to not obstruct traffic and ride safely. Numerous times I have seen these guys riding in the middle of the road obstructing traffic and when told about it they respond in an extremely insulting manner. In this case the rider was on the correct side of the road. But his arrogance and irresponsible attitude riding in the middle of the road played a part in him getting hit in this case. Remind your riders that there safety is there responsibility and when they disregard it and ride dead center of the road. They put there lives in unnecessary risk. ALL RIDERS PLEASE RIDE ON THE LEFT EDGE OF THE ROAD NOT THE MiDDLE
Likewise I love cycling and thought it would be a fun way to exercise but found between inconsiderate drivers and catcalls from men, I sold the bike.
Hoping one day to see dedicated lanes and routes for bicycles. It’s the biggest trend these days as a lower carbon footprint and a fun way to explore and exercise.
The road isn’t safe for cyclist. Do not attempt this sport on any main road. It just not wise. Cars have fenders airbags doors windows. Bikes have…. you that’s it.
Time to place speed bumps on some of the roads to slow down the fools behind the wheel.
I have said before Dominica’s drivers are not qualified enough to be on the roads they don’t have any sense of driving no patients showing off and don’t have any courtesy towards cyclists these are the the people that keep on saying if you can drive in Dominica you can drive anywhere in world ha ha ha what a joke! Having said that it’s the same in most of the carribean to be honest Dominica is not the only place I have seen some murderous driving throughout the region!!!!
I wonder if a statement would still be made if no clip was captured
Let us take our time on the road people so when the vehicle goes out of control then it will not be so harmful. If u too fast surely it will get out of control. Damn God saved this guy..again trust God because we do not know the day he comes neither when death comes. Serve God people.
Who ever was driving that out of controll car should be put in jail for 10 years. Loose his licence for life and have any thing he owns taken to pay the cyclist. That driver was disgusting, beyond words.
I hope the cyclist paid his $50.00 bike license or else he should not be riding on the public roads.
ADMIN: We have verified with the Traffic and licensing department as well and were informed that there is no fee.
You sound like an emotional person. Take everything he has? to pay the cyclist? Thats going much too far. In the end that will still not be enough for people like you. after all that debt is paid – jail for 10 years, bankruptcy left with nothing, stripped of a license (maybe his job to feed his family requires driving), people you will still make the driver feel like less than a person when you see them in person. It will be like a joke for you after a while to harass the driver. Yes he made a grave mistake, but God forbid you yourself never end up knocking someone over, for your sake. For whatever, you wish on someone, may just happen to you or your loved ones.
A car is a weapon when driven by an idiot. An idiot should be locked up and pay for the mayhem he created. A driving licence is a privilege not a right. And that idiot driver lost his privilege to drive.