Statement from Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit congratulating President elect Biden and Vice President elect Harris

In the last week, the world watched with fascination, as democracy unfolded in the United States of America.
Today, the Commonwealth of Dominica congratulates and celebrates those who were chosen by the people, President Elect, Joseph Biden and Vice President Elect, Kamala Harris.
The Caribbean feels particular pride, for this election result has lifted up and honoured women and immigrants.
Kamala Harris, an American woman with Caribbean roots, has become the first woman and the first person of colour to hold the office of Vice President of the United States.
She has achieved what Shirley Chisholm, another American woman with Caribbean roots, imagined possible.
Ahead are enormous challenges and crises, both national and global – COVID-19, climate change, inclusive economic enfranchisement, sustainable social equity and justice. Yours is now the task to bring the peace of reconciliation, the balm of healing, the promise of hope and the strength of unity.
Your friends and neighbours in the Caribbean pledge their support.
Democracy has triumphed.
59 Comments
ADMIN, I don’t know which history book you are reading from, but it is a fact Democratic party and KKK were like husband and wife.And denying now doesn’t mean a thing.
Blacks were not permitted to vote in their primary.
History is history.
Where ignorance is hailed, it is stupid to be wise
The constitution does not give CNN or Foxnews the power to decare the president of the U.S. ANNON to make a long story short. Let the wise man quote the section from the constitution to prove his point.
President L B Johnson was overheard saying on Air Force One.
“I am going to make these ni….. forever vote Democrats.”
At the same time unemployment was almost 20%
So Jan.08 1964 while giving the State of the Union,he said, he is declaring War on Poverty. And this was his dirty tricks.
More children a woman had out of wedlock more money or assistance she receives from government. Like Food Stamps also section 8 (housing). Here is the condition.The man or father is not allowed to sleep in the house.Or if she marry, no more help.
The result, children raising without a father. No father figure to look up to.
So here you have it. The Democratic Party destroyed the black family.
ADMIN that is why blacks turned democrats, ,,,,government handouts.They are addicted to free stuffs. Another result Bill Clinton “Crime Bill” which Biden wrote the Senate version…prison prison for young blacks.
But thank God Trump all u call racist have thousands out.
I have more to say but..
ADMIN: For those who want to read more on the origin of the above quote and the nature of President L B Johnson: https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/lbj-voting-democratic/
“Roosevelt who?”
“No idea.”
Well said Francisco, well said, well read. You are so right that Skerrit should stay away from thiede Commentaries, he’s a failure and incompetent in the office he holds. Skerrit is not visionary nor is he doing well in office as Prime (Odd) Minister.
We need more experienced and committed people to manage our government affairs that had been reduced to poverty and begging over 20 failed years under this failed incompetent Labour government under this failed incompetent Questionable inmature Labour government and its incompetent failed Skerrit.
We will welcome our distinguished experienced commited trusted competent professional trustworthy reliable UWP Team under our Decent trusted Hon.Lennox Linton.
It’s time that Skerrit goes (get the hell Out)that we are able to uplift our Dominica and our people. We need to move forward and kick failed incompetent Skerrit and failed questionable Bobol L’abour Government out of our government and our people. “Skerrit; He’s a failure. “Go…
The media does not declare the winner of an election and this election has not as yet been decided. Fraudulent elections seem to be everywhere.
Here goes another slippery Pseudoceros dimidiatus talking rubbish.
Anon America is not Dominica, where you all can stuff ballet boxes with the names of dead people voting for Roosevelt Skerrit.
We have a system in America where one candidate can get the majority or “popular” votes and still loose the election: and I refer you to Hilary Clinton, and the same Donald Trump; four years ago.
In this system, the first candidate to receive 270 delegates wins the Election.
Stop talking fart; and try to understand how the American system works; votes are still counted, even if it goes on till next year; Biden has already won, securing 279 electoral college delegates.
By the time it’s all counted even if Donald Trump win all the other states he still cannot beat Biden!
In reality there can only be 306 electoral college so, 306-279 =27.
Donald Trump has 214 electoral college delegates, so if he wins the other 27, added to 214; he will only have 241; he is defeated.
A non, you are wrong! Fraudulent elections are not everywhere. I would go as far and say that they are continuing plague in Dominica only in the last 25 years.
Just a correction,not lest but least
As a believer in Christ. Let me repeat.I will never knowingly print, any faults statements on DNO.
You’ll just talking, I offered us$2500, any one who can name what Obama/ Biden did for blacks in 8 yrs.
I was putting my money where my mouth is. And you only had to talk and $2000 would be yours and the rest for DNO. Not one of you as lest made an attempt. Because for 47yrs. Biden only insulted you blacks. When he was asked
“What have you done for blacks ?” His answer was
“I visit them in the projects”
The one who said I just came in the U.S. MY answer is, not how long you are here. But what have you learned for your many yrs here.
You cannot mention any laws pass by Republican Party again blacks. As I have been saying KKK was formed by your party, it was their military arm to brutalized blacks and white republicans in the southern states.
Let me thank DNO for tolerating my broken English, and for correcting the lies against my nice Republican Party
ADMIN: It does seem that democrats were affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan during and after its formation. However, the evidence does not seem to support the idea that the party was solely responsible for forming the organization.
Guy you need to shut up or drop dead!
You want to know what Barack Obama, a Black man done for Black people?
Note: The presidency of Barack Obama began at noon EST (17:00 UTC) on January 20, 2009, when Barack Obama was inaugurated as the 44th President of the United States, and ended on January 20, 2017. Obama, a Democrat from Illinois, took office following a decisive victory over Republican nominee John McCain in the 2008 presidential election.
Four years later, in the 2012 election, he defeated Republican Mitt Romney to win re-election. He was the first African American president, the first multiracial president.
That’s not all, when Obama became president, the entire economy of the United States was at the edge of collapsing; Real Estate collapsed, I personally lost more than a million dollars in one day!
Detroit motor industry collapsed, in less than six months Obama had it revived, saving the jobs of thousands of Black people, preventing millions of Black people homes:
Because of Obama millions of Black people homes were saved from foreclosure.
He gave America the affordable care act (Obama Care), the very same one in front of the Supreme Court today the 10th of November, 2020 where the Republican are trying to get the Trump appointed judges to get rid of affordable care.
You little mouse, prior to Obama Care there are white as well Black people who could not venture into a hospital for treatment because they had no insurance.
For your information, whoever you are stop begin an ignoramus; because from the day Obama became President Mitch McConnell from Kentucky: the Senate Majority Leader, told the rest of the Republicans their main duty, is to ensure that Obama only serve one term.
Nevertheless; the Obama you hate, God ensured his two term; in the process he rid the world of the plague bin Laden, the one who instigated the flying of Aircraft’s into the World Trade center.
The man did what he could:
Under the circumstance, dealing with Republican obstacles Obama spent eight years governing by presidential decree!
If you were hoping that Obama should have given handouts to Black people, where you could get something free from him; that does not happen in America; one of his relatives, a sister was in America, illegally, overstayed; he could not even help her!
Again; the worst thing that someone like me can do is to wrestle with a pig; because when people decide to wrestle with pigs they usually get dirty!
My question is this what authority do you have on American politics; what’s your interest?
If you are not a Citizen of the United States, you are simple babbling, to Dominicans who are contributors to DNO, Americans don’t hear you!
I know a few Americans who visits DNO, only because; man or woman is involved with a Dominican; so what’s your purpose?
People do not sit around in America debating politics, as ignorant people in Dominica do, employment is the focus!
Admin: In as much I would like to destroy the republicans; no matter how much I dig; I cant find much dating back to the 1800’s.
Nevertheless, we are in a new era where for years the Republicans have victimized black people, but it is nevertheless true; the republican party was a party for Black people.
That does not excuse the suffering the perpetrated on us over the years; and that is why Black people turned away from the Republican Party.
Note:
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2016/3/6/1494960/…
ADMIN: Unfortunately the link you provided is broken.
It’s possible this is a widely held position, though that alone does not make it true. We have found no other source that substantiates (not just repeats) the claim that was in your comment about the republican and democratic parties.
@John Charles, you have been printing faults crap for months on DNO so what the hell you on about now! You should be in jail alongside Trump.
Man Dog, whereas some of us are aware that physical slavery was abolished a long time ago; there are still some black idiots who refuse to free themselves from mental, and economic slavery!
This boy John Charles, has decided to subject himself to the bondage of Donald Trump; he see the corrupted lying Donald Trump as his god no matter what he would rather have Trump defecate in his face than seeing Donald for what he is.
If John Charles had any respect for himself, and Black people- Black nations around the world, he would not continue to disgrace himself by supporting Donald Trump, who call Black countries including Dominica “shit-hole country!”
Admin please do not censor the “shit-hole” because that’s Donald Trumps words verbatim, which reverberated around the world on Television, and every news media on the planet.
Trump is noted as saying why can’t America get its immigrants out of white European countries rather than these “shit-hole” countries, which are Black and…
“In the last week, the world watched with fascination, as democracy unfolded in the United States of America”. So says questionable failed Prime (Odd) Minister Skerrit.
Skerrit needs to clean up his political backyard first before he goes giving honour and false accolades to our people who are in need of decency of our politics and our government who has failed to address the poverty and incompetence of this failed questionable fake labour government.
We would love to see with fascination in our government and Dominica but will not happen under failed incompetent Skerrit and his blind loyalists oversized so-called Labour government. We need answers and an account of our passports and the expense of our states financial resources. This fake labour government has reduced our nature Isle to begging, the Red devious Clinic and the abuse our taxpayers’ money. Our nature Isle now resembles that of a devasted forest ignored and abandoned and also, in addition, have killed our…
It is sad and disgusting to have a Prime (Odd) Minister in Dominica who has failed us and our people to comment and appreciate the qualities fo those who have succeeded without Bobol corruption and ineptitude in their own countries and that Skerrit must know that he must clean up his dirty corrupted bobolistic yard first before you go painting others nicely with fortitude just to be heard and seen on the media. Skerrit go clean up your dirty corrupted political backyard and we think that you should get the hell out of our government. You have been this failure, incompetent, and immature. So take you Labour corrupted Party and “Go to Hell, 2Go to Hell”, it is our “Damn Business” as tax payers and loyal Dominiocans to have to get the hell out of our government. You have failed us intellectually, professionally and bobolistically and you have nothing to offer us our people operating this “devious “Red Clinic” just to gain faith and loyalty from poor people. You have failed us and…
J John Charles,went to America late.Just imagine we are in 2020 and this guy is talking BS.There has been more RACIAL incidents since Trump became president of the USA in 2016.FACT.
FBI AGENT,you have been talking that BS and frothing at the mouth for over 20yrs.The INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY,continue to pour money into Dominica,WHY? With so many overeducated idiots,no wonder UWP is always losing elections.You FBI AGENT said Skerrit could NEVER put foot in America.LAZY,LYING,CROOKED TRAITOR.
My fellow friends of DNO. The media like CNN, Foxesnews, NBC etc, cannot declare any candidate president elect. This power is in the hands of the Electoral College.
Let us say, Trump challenge certain states before the courts and is successful. Naturally the number 270 is his. President Trump will serve a second term.
Then democrats will start burning down the place and also kill each other and scream it was stolen from Old Joe. But it was never his.
Take for example The U.S. constitution said in article 2. Section 1 Only the state legislature has the right to make laws conducting elections. Governor. and 2 judges took it upon themselves, and said. though the legislatures said NO more ballots after 8.00pm Nov. 3th. We are extending it to 3 more days in Pennsylvania.
So by law all ballots after 8 must be rejected.
@ J.John-Charles, The world is eagerly awaiting the spectacle of seeing ‘wanna-be Dictator’ Trump, dragged out of the White House, kicking and screaming in his Orange Jumpsuit and carted off straight to jail for all his crime committed over the past four years of which he was protected by the Presidency. Now that he is no longer President, he will suffer the same fate as some of his henchmen who went to jail covering his lies. So, John-Charles, will you be sending your heart-throb (Trump) love letters to help comfort him while he is behind bars?
Name ONE crime that he has committed. You literally cannot. You people just run your mouths and repeat all the nonsense that they fill your brains with.
The first US president in several decades to actually end wars and not start new wars, revitalize the US economy bringing back jobs and doing everything in his power to make his country better like every leader should.
Meanwhile the one they are trying rig into the president seat is part of an open FBI investigation for corruption which strangely nobody in the media is talking about. Seems like only a natural disaster on an apocalyptic scale can fix this upside down world of idiots.
How about tax evasion and false accounting for a start! That would be sufficient to keep him out of circulation in order to conduct other more complex investigations…
If Roosevelt Crap get close to a Biden aid; they might simply asks Roosevelt who?
Roosevelt maybe the US Embassy I Barbados heard of Dominica, but in the Senate and in the House, in America, the name Dominica does not ring a bell!
Donald Trump slide into the back door four years ago; the most corrupted crook and a damn liar to serve as a president in the history of the United State.
You see what almost seven (75) million of us did to him; we kick his behind to the curb.
I do not know why Dominicans cannot recognize that you are worst than Trump, and kick you to hell and back on the trash heap where you came from!
When you congratulate Biden, you are trying to congratulate Americans who are honest and truthful; keep your behind quiet, you are irrelevant, unknown to the rest of the world, except to Ralph Gonzales, and the disoriented Mia out of Barbados!
Shut up you corrupted crook!
Biden don’t know you; damn nobody.
It is mind-boggling to see how far, blacks will go, just to make excuses for democrats in their racist words and deeds.
Here you have DNO fact checking me.
I think you should fact check K Harris and Biden,because she told him at the debate.
“I was part of that second class to integrate Berkeley School”
I hope you are not using some Democrat hack as your arbitrator.
Senator Byrd was born 1917. When he opposed the Civil Right Act 1964. And opposed black and white children traveling on the same bus. Was he a 16 yr.old boy?
Republicans always stand for blacks. But we are like a woman, who is considered as nothing, abuse, and looked down upon as trash and that so-called boy friend refuse to marry her, and to add insults to injury.The man is telling her “You are nothing, if I leave you,no other man will pick you up.
So she find her self enduring that kind of life. So she is confessing
“I am nothing I cannot get another man, if I leave him.”
Lord open our eyes.
Look J.J. , Trump was trumped by Biden. That is a fact and if you believe in democracy, just accept it and don’t go back in history to score points, learn from it and go forward. Bitterness corrodes the soul my friend.
John Charles, if you are not an idiot, you need to stop behaving as an idiot!
The time you take to talk such rubbish, perhaps you need to find a kindergarten class and start developing your mind!
I know I am wasting my time to responding to your garbage; but I think if you are anywhere on American soil, you need to get out and return to Dominica, and lap up after Roosevelt, because the crap, the nonsense you are spewing; that could only come from someone who is pathetic and ignorant!
Guy the Democrats you are are talking crap about are people like me, born in the mud in Wesley, I am a registered Card Carrying Democrat; sallow that and choke on it.
At approximately 7.25 AM GMT on Sunday, November 8, Biden was the projected winner of the American national election with 279 electoral votes based on 74,565,120 public votes.
As such he has become the the President of the United States of America Elect!
You keep running of your mouth as if you know all about American History, taking crap about Republic were always for Black people what!
Shut up you don’t know I will not educated you; because I want you to be confounded for the rest of your life; but I want to ask you; where were you when the first “Wall-street organized, by black people was burned to the ground by white republicans, and the KKK!
Where the hell were you when there were approximately 1800 black people in the congress of the united States when the Republicans slaughter them, and those whom were not killed were chased out of town.
You don’t know anything about America, politics, and black people in America, you need to shut up because the more to write nonsense it’s the more you expose you knowledge of not knowing what the hell you talking about!
Anybody who believe I don’t know America History: Research “The Black Wall Street.”
ADMIN: There is no evidence that suggests republicans specifically destroyed “black wall street” in Tulsa Oklahoma.
In fact, what evidence exists suggests that the murderous mob might have been a mixture of the supporters of the two parties, some politically unaffiliated actors or even a fair number of Democrats.
Southern Democrats were behind much of the racial segregation movement in the south.
The infamous “Jim Crow” segregation laws for example were passed by a Southern Democrat dominated legislature. Wyatt Tate Brady, often called the founder of Tulsa was a democrat, documented member of the KKK and night watchman on duty during the 1921 massacre (though it is unclear as to the full extent of his activities that night).
https://theblackwallsttimes.com/2017/08/28/tate-brady-questionable-motives-and-renaming-brady/
Well Admin, I see you did your research, and perhaps my biases cannot contradict what appear to be true.
Nevertheless; because ( I dislike dem Republicans), I put all the blame on them oui!
In any event it is a myth for John Charles to believe that any Republican ever cared about Black people in America; they did not care then nor today.
As of today Donald Trump, and the republicans are in the Supreme court, the highest court in the land where they petition the court to dismantle the affordable care act; which will cause more than twenty (20,000,000) Americans to loose medical insurance.
The majority of which are Black people.
I agree.Let the truth be told.
President Trump is definitely another Lennox Linton. They just cannot take a no. They just cannot accept defeat. They will go with great pains to the Caribbean Court of Justice and to the Supreme Court in America but to no avail, much to their detriment. And their crocodile lawyers will always support their nonsense. When that day comes and he does not leave the White House, he will be charged with trespassing and get kicked out.
ds, how the hell on earth you want to compare our decent loyal Hon Lennox Linton to that of Trump the Tramp? Are you sick, or just woken with lassie in your eyes?
We decency in our government and in our politics and Hon Linton has performed exceptionally well over the years in and out of parliament.
We need decent government and leadership in our Dominica. It has now passed over 20 failed years that this weird failed Labour government under it failed immature incompetent Odd Minister Skerrit has reduced our people to begging and has killed our agriculture. The issue then in not Hon Linton, the thing is you fearful undeserving so-called supporters of Skerrit are as blind as he is and wish they are gone due to the poverty, loss of jobs, our agricuture etc etc etc.
Our states passports are sold like dirt and yet we still have not do not see the benefits of its sales. Too much devious lies by Labour government. We expect our people to vote UWP under our distinguished Hon Lennox…
right ,when will democracy prevail in Dominica ?
Who paid for the 13 airlines that came in with passengers during election. This pathological liar only seeks to deceive the people every chance he gets. This is no different from the devil tempting Jesus after his 40days of fasting telling him look beyond all that you see is mine and it is all yours if you bow down and worship me. The devil waited when jesus was most vulnerable. Dominica is vulnerable and the PM says all you see is mine if you kneel for it, beg for it, and do dirty things for it then its all yours. A fool who destroyed democracy in Dominica is putting on sheep clothing.
There is no substance to this message, whatsoever! When will you people ever stop writing such senseless comments? It is past time to cut off these foolish fictitious input.
Dominican chose their Prime Minister and his governing body, just 11 months ago; what are you talking about them being vulnerable.
PM Skerrit has nothing to coerced Dominican into doing all of that senselessness that you wrote here. Whatever is in Dominica belong to all Dominicans.
Also, live Jesus out of your foolishness; if you had understood the scripture you would know that Satan was bluffing–he has no power, no fame, and no popularity as far as the people of Jesus is concerned; and especially not over Him. Right now He is quite unhappy with you, in that PM Skerrit is His and His alone to judge–you have no right doing so.
Listen hypocrite, I have every right to judge YOUR PM since he is a elected official who is accountable to the citizens of the country. If he refuses to do his duty, i.e. be accountable, I in turn have every right to judge him. YOUR PM is a gangster, a fraud and a notorious liar! Put this in your pipe and smoke, miserable woman!!!
Elizabeth, when you and your failed blind loyalists people ever stop writing such senseless Labour crap comments? It is past time to cut off this foolish fictitious input.
What you blind followers should be ficuseed on is to address the poverty and suffering our people created by your failed Odd Minjioster Skerrit and this corrupted failed Labour government, where these people are well off and happy and our people are jobless and in poverty. Your silly labour government has killed our agriculture and as a result, our people in the rural villages have no crops to sell and Skerrit sells our passports to nefarious people while our people are in deep poverty, unemployed and you all are blinking blind to the poverty created over 20yrs by your failed Skerrit and incompetent Bobolistic Labour government. Shame on you all.
We need a decent government and sound decent leadership. That we know we will get from distinguished Hon Lennox Linton and his formidable UWP Team. Skerrit needs to exit…
You you that woman Elizabeth; each time you open your mouth defending the very corrupted Roosevelt Skerrit that “damn crooked liar; you are automatically digging deeper into the pit of hell fire.
The man quoted the word of God; you the satanic influenced suggest he leave Jesus out of it; if he do not use the word of God to emphasize his point, who’s name should he use?
Should it the name of your Mr. god, Roosevelt Skerrit the damn liar, that corrupted crook you serve as god?
By the way you little twelve year old teacher; you have not utilized the word fictitious in proper terms; because the term fictitious is defined as: not real or true; being imaginary or having been fabricated.
As far as I see there is nothing the person wrote that’s remotely fictitious.
I know I doh is twelve ole teacher eh, cause at twelve me Mama was still waking me out of bed fu go school eh;
Dat why I doh can write an tak English eh!
If Roosevelt Skerrit really said that democracy unfolded in the U.S.A. last week it must be a Freudian slip of the tongue. The U.S.A. has been a democratic country from its inception and that is exactly why it’s people are free to choose their political leaders without impediment despite machinations to try and influence the process.
By the way, the min. living wage in the U.K. was raised today to £10.85/hr. in London and £9.50/hr. elsewhere in the country. Reflect on that Roosevelt.
Donald trump
Remind me of Lennox Linton
They never want to admit when they lose
Never want to congratulate the winner
That the sign of a great leader
Always ready to accept when you lose
Eggleston, it is not Hon Lennox Linton that is the issue. It is your failed corrupted Labour government and failed incompetent Odd Minister Skerrit who are the ones killing our nature Isles.
You just cannot compare Hon Lennox |LIntoon with your failed Skerrit who has ruined our economy, our government and the peoples` agriculture. Shame on you blind loyalists as Dominica continues to go down deep in poverty while our passports are sold and we have nop idea how our stats resources and money are spent. We do not trust Skerrit and after 20 long years, HE HAS FAILED US and REDUCED OUR nature Isle to poverty, begging and has his blind loyalists talking nonsense and want to get at our decent Hon. Lennox Linton.
We need failed Skerrit out of our government and will welcome decent, trusted Hon Lennox Linton and his trusted United Workers Party (UWP).
Skerrit nad Labour government must Get Out, they have failed our people, killed our economy and must get the hell out of our government…
Yeah! Linton and Trump only understand and appreciate how democracy works when they win and the other side loses. When they lose and the other side win, suddenly democracy becomes a bogey word.
I refrain from commenting on this nonsense.
1. more hypocricy and propaganda from Skerrit
2. No point commenting on this platform anymore because either comments that are too critical of the dictator are not published at all or are being published numerous days after posting.
I said it before and I say it again, DNO has fallen prey to Skerrit. Freedom of speech is almost completely gone in DA.
ADMIN: We are not aligned to any political party. Comments are not immediately published. They must go through moderation. Comments are usually moderated within 24 hours with the possible exception of weekends (as we just had) and holidays.
Why is this man, who refuses to account for our state finances, see fit to talk about Democracy.
Not only state finances, what about highly unfair election with dead people voting and election presents galore.
Rhonda when will you all stop talking this trash about dead people voting. It doesn’t gain any traction. Give it up. Focus on area you all can win.
You so fast and forward! You have Dominicans in bondage, yet, you congratulate Biden? Mind your business, dictator! Set Dominica free already!
You have much bigger fish to fry than mind America’s business, you and the sheep who voted for you. rump is on his way out, and so are you Roosevelt! Conpawazon!!
Now that Trump is out and Biden and Kamala Harris are in, maybe Prime Minister might feel more comfortable to give more information on this article below:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.passblue.com/2017/05/05/who-is-paolo-zampolli-a-trump-friend-and-whats-he-up-to-at-the-un/amp/
DNO, I know my Parlrep Ian Douglas, said Roosevelt Skerrit fooled him not once not twice but you know even if I not a lawyer like Ian Skerrit cannot fool me.
DNO I find it strange that in the beginning Skerrit started by saying ” Today, the Commonwealth of Dominica congratulates and celebrates…” But the man forgot all about Dominica and started talking about the Caribbean, as if he was the spokesman for the Caribbean. I mean see below:
“Yours is now the task to bring the peace of reconciliation, the balm of healing, the promise of hope and the strength of unity.”
Then his closing:
“Your friends and neighbours in the Caribbean pledge their support.”
Who made Skerrit the spokesman of the Caribbean nou?
The other thing was, he only mentioned Joe Biden once and everything thereafter was about Kamala Harris.
Mr. Skerrit, you made your letter sound as if you are not in good standing with president elect Joe Biden, and somehow you feel he will come and after you. What you…
PM, another reason why I believe you are very nervous about a Biden Presidency is because of Preetinder Singh Bharara who served as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, when another top friend of yours by the name of NG Lap Seng was arrested in New York for his corrupt deals. You remember you were seen in photo with Lap Seng and John Ashe just two weeks before they were arrested? You remember it was that same
US attorney Preet Bharara who said at time of arrest that we would see the depth of UN corruption? Well Trump fired him shortly after that and it’s been rumored that it was connected to the Oil for gold sanction, since Bharara was one of the “nation’s most aggressive and outspoken prosecutors of public corruption…” Bharara became a strong critic of Trump on CNN. Now that Trump is gone and Biden and Democrats in, expect Preet Bharara to have even a stronger position and PM, I don’t see that as good news for you. You are scared PM
PM, let me give you another reason why I don’t believe you are happy that Biden and the Democrats are now in power: Pm, you remember the Mueller investigation of President Donald Trump and his Russian mafias? PM I heard rumors of a certain PM and his connection to wii. PM I don’t know but I remembered you took a trip to Russia and you said you were going to build a bridge between Caricom Russia and the US. Pm paykalay!!! PM with Biden and Democrats in power know they will go very hard after Trump and all the secret information .PM, here is another reason I believe you deeply trouble: It’s been rumored in the US that Donald Trump has interest in the Kemspinki hotel wii: PM they say Paolo Zampolli, a personal friend of Donald Trump, whom you made an ambassador hooked up the connection wii. Now we know that this same Paolo Zampolli took two of his Kemspinki friends before a NY Court because he too wanted his $USD 30 million from the hotel. Now Biden in power boy a lot of investigation
Negro please debate the opposition properly before elections to uphold democracy on your own turf before speaking.
Negro please clean the voters list to uphold democracy on your own turf.
Negro please provide, with accuracy, the nation’s finance accounting management details to the people of Dominica to uphold your INTEGRITY and DEMOCRACY.
Negro please stop providing alcohol and tribal sensay election campaigns in exchange of meaningful village council dialogue to generate two-sided conversations in this third world-nation.
Negro, for so long you’ve had the UNITED NATIONS AND CHINA on your side, yet you can’t speak freely……NEGRO PLEASE!!!!
#Cant play NICE With a SLICK NEGRO his RULERS!!
More lies, more deception, and more pretense. First thing first. PM you are not celebrating the victory of Joe Biden! If anything the victory of Joe Biden I believe has you very scared and I will tell you why:
1. Many in the US believe that the principal players in the Iranian oil sanction violation were: Babak Zanjani, Reza Zarab and you buddy Aliereza Monfared, who was hiding in Dominica for six months.
2. While Babak Zanjani and Monfared are jailed in Iran, Raza Zarab was in Turkey hiding until Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was hired by Zareb, and he entered into a secret plea deal with the US
3. That same Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was alleged to have done some dirty work for the government of Dominica, to the point that five Democratic congressmen wrote to the US Senate so the Senate could investigate what Rudy work Rudy did for the tiny island of Dominica. It was never investigated. So now the Democrats are in power expect secret deeds to be investigated so you are…
Wait nuh, the official body in the US responsible for such things officially announced Biden & Kamala as President & Vice-President of the US?
Anyone remembers the USA 2000 Presidential election between Al Gore & George W. Bush?
Stay tuned…..
Majority of these people (including the Prime Minister) have no idea how the US electoral system works. The media declared Biden the winner but he has not officially been elected yet. The electors don’t even vote till December and even then Trump will still be the president until January next year.
But it’s all a propaganda push so that if the supreme court makes a decision in favor of Trump in light of all the fraud they can claim that he stole the election and the masses of idiots will believe that because they are ignorant and brainwashed by media
I agree with you one hundred and ten percent; that has been Dominicans problem for generations.
Our people seems to have knowledge of everything, we are the richest nation on earth, yet we have only two hundred ($200.00) dollars in a bank saving to build Airport.
One of them so stupid they comparing Lennox to Donald Trump!
What kind of people are we; why are we so damn stupid?
They don’t reside in America, they don’t have any clue of what is going on; they just talk fart; rather than kick Roosevelt out of their fife’s they are dipping into a nation affair which has nothing to do with them.
They say ignorance is bless: I pity people like John Charles; that guy will kill for Trump, not recognizing Trump is a racist, one who hate even the space occupied by Black people.
His Niece, his brother’s daughter; came out and told America on Television that her uncle is a racists, and damn crazy, Charles care less.
Democracy has triumphed, just not in Dominica.