Statement from Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit congratulating President elect Biden and Vice President elect Harris

In the last week, the world watched with fascination, as democracy unfolded in the United States of America.

Today, the Commonwealth of Dominica congratulates and celebrates those who were chosen by the people, President Elect, Joseph Biden and Vice President Elect, Kamala Harris.

The Caribbean feels particular pride, for this election result has lifted up and honoured women and immigrants.

Kamala Harris, an American woman with Caribbean roots, has become the first woman and the first person of colour to hold the office of Vice President of the United States.

She has achieved what Shirley Chisholm, another American woman with Caribbean roots, imagined possible.

Ahead are enormous challenges and crises, both national and global – COVID-19, climate change, inclusive economic enfranchisement, sustainable social equity and justice. Yours is now the task to bring the peace of reconciliation, the balm of healing, the promise of hope and the strength of unity.

Your friends and neighbours in the Caribbean pledge their support.

Democracy has triumphed.