Statement of concern by Billy Doctrove over intention to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes

Let me say that I am quite pleased that the Government has decided to get involved with the Marijuana Industry and I fully support its use for medical and religious purposes although I visualize some unscrupulous individuals jumping on the religious band wagon to have easy access to it.
The intention that disturbs me most is the one to legalize small portions for individual and recreational purposes. Whatever is the agreed amount, what this means is that our young persons and in particular our budding sports men and women can now legally possess and use the drug on a daily basis uninhibited and herein lies my biggest concern and fear.
I have worked consistently with young people practically all my life, almost on a daily basis and I have done so on the Local, Regional and International arena and I have personally witnessed not only numerous careers, but many lives tragically destroyed by the use and abuse of marijuana, alcohol and other illegal substances.
We as a country should not therefore follow the more advanced countries by blindly going down that road. These more developed countries possess the infrastructure, facilities and human expertise to identify and also to treat young persons at a very early stage, if they confirm the necessity for treatment for marijuana abuse, but in our case we are not so blessed with those resources and this results in families that can afford being able to send their loved ones overseas for rehab, where as those who are unable to afford the sometimes exorbitant costs associated with the treatment, have to just sit and look at members of their families wilt away and many times become unproductive members of our society.
As I mentioned earlier I have no difficulty with the regulations allowing marijuana’s use for medical and religious purposes, as it is a confirmed fact, that it has definite medicinal properties which are beneficial in the treatment of certain illnesses and diseases. What I deeply despise, is listening to some knowledgeable persons trying to give the impression that using marijuana has no ill effects. If they want to call for the decriminalization and legitimacy of marijuana, they have their right to do so, but please do so without distorting the facts.
So, I would encourage the Government to proceed down this road with extreme caution because it could have disastrous effects on our population, in particular on the developing minds of our young sports men and women and in addition, the Dominican society as a whole, would be severely affected if this venture is not managed with extreme precision, efficiency and a very high level of Professionalism.
Statement from Billy Doctrove
President
Dominica Olympic Committee and Former International Football Referee and Former International Test Cricket Umpire
The “ban wagon” is actually the brain looking at its food on a religious scale that does not determine its effects apparent. Every substance can be abused even food, and rehab for alcohol developed over time in accordance with its needs. Therefore as a natural herb that cannot be quantified in strength unless smoked, it is advisable that school students and top athletes as a personal decision, keep smoking away during these times of intense concentration, until very well acquainted with the herb and its use. Otherwise its religious connotation is a legal term for its categorization into an acceptable framework for legality. For those who seek spiritual purpose as an an identity and priority, it must be balanced with your health needs, as this herb as good and medicinal it may be, has a tendency to clog the system of its purging ability by depositing tar into the lungs. Done correctly there may be marvelous results when in sync with mental and spiritual intunement. Bless.
Aye…
Billy goat,the legalization of the herb is not a given or go ahead right by man who is just a merely demigod,the head creator created all manner of herbs,of which he made it clear would be for the use of man,when he disbanded man eden for disobedience to him,what u are about to witness is a evolution of his might,sit down in your nice chair and enjoy judgement first class,their are many other herbs which are detrimental,like for example the mushroom,and their is no band on them,u guy’s need to stop playing god,decided which herbs should be legal.
“Whatever is the agreed amount, what this means is that our young persons and in particular our budding sports men and women can now legally possess and use the drug on a daily basis uninhibited and herein lies my biggest concern and fear.” This statement by Mr. Doctrove implies that our budding sports men and women do not currently smoke marijuana because it is illegal and that they will start smoking because it is legal. That statement in itself is flawed. Our society dictate whether our young men and women behave in a certain way including drinking alcohol, having sex at a young age or exhibiting other non-productive/violent behavior. So simply decriminalizing small quantities of marijuana(not the same as legalizing marijuana) is not going to cause our budding young men and women to start smoking if they have not been doing so already. I do however, understand his statement as the President of the Olympic Committee. The statement is just a formality.
One Love Dominicans #OLD
Why are these the people always eager to speak. You have no knowledge on this sir. Excuse yourself. Olympic committee comments on marijuana. Am I the idiot here. Why does he have a say. Yall bugging I ain’t coming back. Until we can let the people in the marijuana speak there’s nothing to say. Billy shut up
I have read many of the comments and recommend this comments section for most if not all govt officials involved in those decisions.
I would like to inform Billy et al that making marijuana/cannabis illegal in the 1st place was weaponized as part of the Jim Crow era in the U.S by Kuklux klan confederate sympathizers to imprison Black people and it has worked. The U.S took it to the U.N and strong-armed other nations to follow suite. The racist DA who spearheaded this movement to make cannabis illegal because it was the recreational drug of choice for Blacks was Harry Anslinger (Google the name you will learn what happened) in the 1930’s. It was made illegal for racist reasons. Here we are today grappling with how evil it is or not, and jailing our people for having it. What our govt is doing is not legalizing it but keeping the law open for continuing imprisonment of citizens in accordance with those racists. The 1 ounce thing is really to appease the priests/pastors.
Billy have some good points and we need our Olympic Committee people to the opposition on this Dominica. Every cannot be for something the guy is the leader of Sports..how could he endorse Marijuana.?? He said what he said the guy has a Job.
I don’t agree with nothing he said but I still want him to say it cuz it need to be said. To much of nothing not good. But we need it recreational use also cuz what Billy cannot relate to is the amount of young men and women that have a record because of 1 joint..smh..1 joint..and your police record saying ” CHARGE WITH POSSESSION OF A CONTROL SUBSTANCE”..Billy not from the ghetto so he cannot understand that nuff youths cannot get visa, jobs , green card cuz of 1 little joint that legal in most of the world now..1000+ cases in court for little joint and 5 bag making big murder cases taking years to reach court. making big criminals escape cuz of the length of time and memory fades. Billy this are Real Issues…
– For starters I agree with most of what Billy have to say;
Everything in life is a choice, so not because it is legal that means you have to use it. Whether it is legal or not, if you as an individual want to use marijuana you will. What will happen is that the people already using it, will not feel as criminals when they are smoking it or get caught with it.
We do not have to reinvent the wheel on legalizing recreational use of marijuana, many other develop countries have done it and we can see what works and does not work.
In my opinion, we just have to make sure that we have regulations in place that can protect the youth. For instance, if one is caught smoking within so many feet within a school zone or school property.
There are ways to implement that
It’s amazing how some people speak about the marijuana industry as if it is a ticket to riches. That may very well be the case later, but if you look at the industry in Canada, these companies are losing billions of dollars. Some people who bought stock in that industry before it was legalized for recreational use made good money, but once the Canadian government legalized it for recreational use, the stock values of those companies plummeted. I invested in that industry and I am down about $15,000. I had not sold my shares because it at this stage it does not make sense to realize the loss.
For those of you who think this is out ticket to turning around the country, think again.
Lets look at the economics of it.
Ganger Farmers: 6 people employed (from growing to distribution to dispensaries)
Dispensaries: 4 Budtenders employed
No one getting charged for possession of legal amounts: (money in your pocket)
Stock market is a gamble: we talking about real employment, putting people to work
You are speaking about stock exchanges. However, in the local economy, it bridges the gap for many who actually sell weed. It will free court expenses, it will free jail cells, it will allow for the development of agriculture, agro processing and possibly other industries as hemp is versatile plant. Its not about getting rich quick as you tried with the stock markets, but improving the quality of life here. Weed still selling in Canada, so for sure whether black or blue market, somebody is getting a pay check.
I think you missed the premise of my argument: some people speak about the marijuana industry as if it is a ticket to riches.
Don’t be a hypocrite!
When you were young no young people were seen openly drinking and smoking cigarettes….. Not even crack nor cocaine.
Don’t put all eggs in one basket! De majority of our lost sportsmen got distracted by rum, cigarettes, cocaine and crack!!!!!
Someone must make a documentary….. to prove de facts by speaking with de individuals who played sports and smoke marijuana.
My friend was always in love with his rum…he discovered marijuana and tried it for 2 years…. couldn’t leave de rum alone… slowing down on de marijuana but not de rum.
Mind you…. can you explain how some top executives smoke a joint at de end of de day or when they sign a huge contract?
All fig doh come from de same tree
Keep it burning
Please call the herb by its proper name. Everyone commonly knows it as marijuana, but it is Cannabis. The Cannabis Industry. Now to address Billy’s concern, young people already have very much access to it on a very daily basis. Those who want to smoke will and have smoked. Those who dont, wont. Many have not touched weed but are alcoholics. Dominica actually ranks very high in alcoholism within the region. where is your concern about the young sports people there? none? Im not sure if you have done your research but MANY PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES SUPPORT AND USE CANNABIS for many reasons. Michael Phelps, olympic gold medalist swimmer says he has used it since his teens. Responsible use, and proper education on the substances is what is needed. Our own Dr. Machel Emmanuel in Jamaica used it from young, and today he is a leading regional researcher on the plant because he educated himself on the matter. Proper education on cannabis is what is needed. Being ignorant isnt an excuse.
Honestly this is the prefect response.
Anyone who says “legalizing weed will make a bunch of people smoke and get lazy” is not in touch with reality. Anyone in the world who wants to smoke will already have access and probably already has.
Legalizing weed simply stops wasting the police’s time and finance with chasing people down in the bush, it allows those same people growing marijuana illegally for drug lords to work for proper companies that can provide more stable income and job letters that can be used to get loans, etc…
The only people against this are people who are stuck in the past and are still brainwashed by the racist nature of the “war on drugs” created by the US government and perpetuated in the country by programs such as D.A.R.E and the church.
What happen to my comment?
ADMIN: It was published. Please check again and let us know if you need assistance.
smoking marijuana at home before going to bed has no consequences on public life ; but we all know that smokers will be driving vehicules or doing other things putting people life in danger
So legalizing ganja for demagogic reasons or political interest is a scandal and a real shame
I smoke while driving, maybe almost every day. i prefer to smoke while i drive as it reduces my anxiety while driving on dominica’s treacherous roads with careless drivers. also improves my attention to the road and enhances hearing for ambient noises (horns in the distance or around corners). But thats just me. Not everyone can walk and chew gum at the same time either so lets make the 2 illegal.
Weed is a recreational drug all over the world and the respective economies are fine, your concerns do not reflect reality. The only thing you guys are doing is keeping Dominicans in poverty by intentionally excluding us from an industry that is generating Billions for white people. Your policy of keeping black people poor via stagnating our economies so white people have an advantage over us is tired. Your entire generation needs to retire so the youth in Dominica can stand a chance of generating true wealth from our vast resources!!!
You really believe we can compete?
No, but it will provide people who are currently in the bush hiding from police to get actual jobs and even $1 extra in the financial economy of Dominica is a positive.
Not a matter of competing. We are “competing” with the region with countries that a far more developed than us in tourism and manufacturing. Our soil is top notch. our agricultural practices are part of our heritage. We call ourselves the nature island. We already very poised to compete. Quantity is one thing. We might not be able to produce as much, but we can focus on quality. With limited supply and top notch quality, we can command top prices. a $5 bag of regular local might weigh more than a gram. a $10 strong will weigh less than a gram. We have original strains here in Dominica. Just ask Dr. Emmanuel who used a local strain to create his own strain of cannabis which has won awards in the Jamaica Cannabis Cup. many nay-sayers have no clue about any of this except the fear tactics their mother and granny taught them. so they repeat rubbish. ask them if they have ever tried it… they will say no. then ask them why and listen to their reasoning.
Actually statistics have shown that countries that legalized its full use, the use among the youth actually dropped
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/07/08/health/recreational-marijuana-laws-teens-study/index.html
https://www.marijuanamoment.net/white-house-anti-marijuana-official-admits-youth-use-has-fallen-since-legalization/
Don’t give them facts, they like to play blind towards them.
No Billy, there is to much Emotionalism in your statement, no reason to lump Rose and long mango in the same basket. The greatest of all drugs are Alcohol and Tobacco + their by-products. As a matter of fact, Alcohol have been the major impediment to all sportsmen, not marijuana, the Casualty and Emergency departments can attest to that. Do the necessary, educate yourself while at the same time doing the same for Country. Since cable tv came to Dominica, the Island haven’t produce an athlete/ sports/wo/man of real status compare to past times, the bill boards are laddened with brand name Alcohol labels, the destructive after effects of Alcohol consumption comes no where close to using marijuana. By the way, marijuana is not manufactured in a stihl or factory, Billy grew up and knew personally some of the best cricketers and Footballers that Dominica have ever Developed, he also know of their Demise and cause factor. We have more information than ever before, time to Evolved is now.
To add to it it is alcohol businesses that promote and sponsor the events. Kubuli, Carib, Mackeson, White Oak..I long for the day cannabis will play its part.
Marijuana would completely transform our devastated economy right now, and all some people can think about is vyé nèg can smoke weed in peace now. A young man could smoke 10 joints a day , and harvest 15 pounds of weed worth $15,000 every three months. To me thats progressive. Dominicans need to be open minded.
Billy Doctrove’s concern applies equally to the creative arts and to any pursuit in which hand to eye coordination is a crucial factor.
Whilst my muse might take flight after the stimulus of drink or two, to capture her message in paint I need to be totally clearheaded.
Some people are more creative when they smoke!
Look at all the reggae artists, music is an art as well.
So you cannot lump everyone in the same boat, because you need to be clear headed someone else may need to smoke to bring out their creativity
After living in the U S A for fifty years and sometimes working in the company of people who smoke this stuff and on my return to Dominica where this was never seen or used to see some of the young people destroying their lives I would like to see someone with common sense deny this statement by Billy Doctrove
I honestly do not think that the weed is what is destroying their life. Its more the lack of opportunities in Dominica that is the Primary culprit.
I agree with you Billy. We have to educate our people against the use and abuse of drugs and alcohol. It is wrong to speak of legalizing the use of drugs that we know, like alcohol, alter the mental state of an individual without first ensuring we have done all we can to full educate our population. The truth is that many lives on Dominica are being destroyed by drug and alcohol abuse. The jails are full of young men and women who have indulged in marijuana use on a regular basis and then gotten into harder drugs. Let us educate and decriminalize, but never make it okay to use or abuse drugs or regularly drink liquor.
Billy, Billy, Billy!
Marijuana has to be LEGALIZED for our ECONOMIC benefits. Where is it to come from so that it can be used for recreational and religious purposes?
All substances that may cause harm, once a decision has been taken to use them, have to be controlled and the concomitant structures and frameworks implemented.
Dominica should not delve into the ganja business for religious and recreational purposes. We should be involved for ECONOMIC enrichment principally.
If you agree with the focus, then your legitimate concern is taken care of.
HOTEP!
I concur with Mr. Doctrove. We tend to blindly follow others. Let us be critical and allow only the credibly-based, established scientific evidence guide public policy on the use of marijuana.
Sorry to bust your bubble, but I can say almost all young Dominicans already have access to the herb and most have tried it before. It has already lost its stigma as being the devil’s lettuce. You probably are unaware with the amount of young people that use it because many of us do it now and then in private.
I agree with you 100% because I have seen young men and women destroy them selves with drugs and alcohol. We need to help the youths get on the right track in life.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion about marijuana. It’s time to stop punishing poor people’s children over this naturally occurring plant and the substances within it. What hypocrisy to single out marijuana as a drug which has negatively affected the prospects of young people. I’ve never heard that type of talk when it comes to alcoholics beverages which are legal and consumed by a lot of young people, some of whom play sports. I personally used marijuana and because I never abused it never suffered any adverse effects. Like any substance which is abused, it will affect the abuser. I’m sure there are positive benefits from using marijuana but that hardly is sighted unlike the old drumbeat of how terrible it is. Canada, as well as many other countries, and States in the USA, have legalized marijuana, they have young people there who use it and excel in many aspects of life. Despite the prohibition, it’s still widely used by all ages, therefore legalize it, I say.
I respectfully disagree with you Mr. Doctrove. I recently read and recommend this book: “Chasing the Scream” by Johann Hart. That, among other well researched bodies of work have helped to evolve my thinking on the issue. It should be decriminalized BUT, it has to be a well thought out process.
But isn’t this kind of what Billy is saying?
I fully agree with you Mr Doctrove and thanks for looking out for the sports men and women in Dominica. But do you really think our young people can make a career from sports when the authorities put very little emphasis on sports in Dominica?
Billy and dem man living in their own world. Head of Olympic Committe but look at the state of sports and sports facilties in Dominica. Housing going up left and right. More houses than people to put in them, but playing fields around the island look like grazing lots for animals…actually they are!. Extreme lack of proper equipment, lack of a push to pursue sports tourism and i could go on. Focus on what you can have an impact on Billy. Weed not going anywhere. It already legal. they smoking it right by financial center every morning. lagore every morning, virgin lane every morning, bath estate every morning and i could go on and on and on. Everybody, both man and woman, working , student, unemployed. when i went to high school in the 90’s a number of my classmates grew and sold. has always been happening will always happen.
Billy legalizing of Marijuana is a no Brainerd
1. Less time spent policing weed more time for police to focus on other things.
2. Less young black men incarcerated for a naturally occurring plant.
3. There is a strong case for the employment and fiscal opportunities for the youth
4. Another source of revenue for the government
5. The country that made it illegal has legalized or decriminalized it so why you still stuck in the past.
While I agree with you on the issue that we need the infrastructure to deal with drug abuse, we should not have waited this long to implement it. A proper rehab center has been needed in Dominica for generations now so using marijuana abuse as a focal point for rehab is a strawman argument at best. Cocaine and Crack are sold on our streets daily but nobody seems to call for a rehab center for it and yes, athletes also use those. As for the regulations of marijuna, allowing voting citizens to grow their own instead of the chemical infused nonsense that our government might push towards us is the right way to go, and please if it comes down to a tax or license for growing, please don’t make it cost an arm and a leg just to keep it within the elit like u all do with import fees to keep the poor man down.