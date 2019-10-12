Super Typhoon Hagibis strikes – biggest Japan storm in 60 years

The BBC has reported that Super Typhoon Hagibis which means “speed” in the Philippine language of Taggalog has made landfall in Japan and is forecast to be the worst Storm for that country in 60 years
Millions have already been evacuated as the storm hit the Izu peninsula Southwest of Tokyo and continued up the eastern coast. At least one man has died after his car was flipped over due to high winds.
Some Rugby World Cup matches and Formula one races have been cancelled as Tokyo and surrounding areas have been brought to a standstill.
