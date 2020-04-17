Supply and purchase local products: fight COVID-19

The Dominica Manufacturers Association (DMA) is satisfied with the positive response to the initiative launched on April 7th, 2020, in collaboration with Dominica News Online (DNO), which encouraged producers of fresh produce and local products and consumers to transact business activities online and by telephone.

A number of farmers, manufacturers and consumers have taken advantage of the initiative, which resulted in the advancement of social distancing, as recommended by the health authorities, and it has also created longtime sustainable business relationships between suppliers and consumers, where weekly orders are arranged.

The subject initiative facilitates the sale and purchase of local products, online or via telephone, to have the products delivered at home or at specified locations.

The process is a simple exercise where suppliers expose the products that are available for sale together with the price per item and their contact information. The consumers can contact the suppliers directly to place orders and arrange for delivery and payment.

The main objective of the initiative is to assist local producers with the opportunity to sell their products and to facilitate consumers in reducing the need to go to the market and avoid person to person contact. The national economy also benefits with the reduction in purchase of imported products.

All transactions are conducted directly between the suppliers and the consumers. The initiative is a public service contribution, on the part of the DMA and DNO, in cushioning the impact of COVID-19.

The Dominica Manufacturers Association continues to encourage the population to consume more local products, follow the instructions of the Health Authorities, support and appreciate the services of those Healthcare Providers and other personnel in the frontline and stay safe, as we navigate the impact of the Corona Virus (COVID-19).