Suspected cases of coronavirus in Guadeloupe and British Virgin Islands

La1ere in Guadeloupe has been reporting that a family of 3 are under observation after one family member stayed in an area infected with the coronavirus.
The family is asymptomatic (exhibiting no symptoms) but have been put under observation by health officials to assuage any concerns about virus infection.
This suspected case comes on the heels of a dramatic increase in confirmed cases in France.
The number of french cases doubled on Thursday (27th February) where the number jumped from 18 to 38 from the previous day.
This sudden increase has sparked greater attention from both the general public and officials in France and french territories.
Meanwhile, various media had reported that there was a suspected case of the coronavirus within the British Virgin Islands.
The media outlets had earlier claimed that certain “high-placed” sources had confirmed the suspected case.
BVI officials publicly stated there there were no confirmed cases in response to the rumours.
The premier of the BVI Andrew Fahie later that same day (Thursday 27th February) at an impromptu press conference explained:
“We have a case in terms of a person who had entered the BVI that was coming from away [and who] showed some symptoms that created concerns. And since then, the person has been tested and quarantined,”.
Fahie further stated that initial testing was done and the person placed at their home for observation, further samples were taken and sent to Trinidad for testing.
4 Comments
So when is skerrit going to distribute mask for de people in DA. When all mask finish?. We need to prepare in the event it reaches our shores. I well brace with mask eh already. He send for china when china manufactures themselves.
That thing knocking closer to Dominica and the bad thing is, we cannot even well take care of a basic infection. Boy let’s now our knees because things not looking good
Those people lying to [email protected] much..starting from the top. DCa is the first and we have no equipments? Eh. The same mouth say we getting equipments soon so how can we be the first when we have no equipments. Allu playing with people lives eh.
Really? Was that a misprint? Samples from the suspected case in BVI was sent to Trinidad 934km away for testing whilst D/ca the first Caribbean island to test for the Coronavirus is only 482km away!! Interesting?
Do we have the required skill set and kits to test for and confirm the presence of the virus? After all Dr Irvine Macintyre told us on February 11 that Dominica will be the first country in the Caribbean to test for the virus. Surely, after 17 days of experience we should be relative experts, yet BVI chooses to send samples twice the distance!!
Is that an indication that our ability to test for the virus is not respected regionally or we never had such a capacity?
Enquiring minds need to know the truth Dr Irvine Macintyre!!!