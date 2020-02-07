Suspects brought in for questioning in killing of Chinese national

Dominica News Online (DNO) can confirm that suspects have been brought in for questioning in connection with a shooting incident which left 49-year-old Chinese National, Zing Jian Yong, dead.

Video of the shooting on social media (not shown here due to the graphic nature of the incident) seems to indicate that Yong was killed during a robbery attempt at his store.

The incident occurred at 11:15 pm on February 4th, 2020 at Picard Portsmouth.

Yong was a resident of that community.

According to earlier reports from Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Simon Edwards, Yong was transported to the Reginald Fitzroy Armour Hospital where he was medically examined and officially pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

The body has been transported to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home, awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing.