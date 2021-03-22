Teams advance to finals as the exciting semi-final weekend ends

The 2020 KFC National Volleyball League will come to a close this weekend after what can only be deemed as final-worthy level matches as teams fought to make it to the “endgame”.

On Saturday, both Acers and KFC Young Vets lost their perfect season record of not dropping any sets. In fact, Acers in their semi-final match against MCCU Sunrise almost fell victim to what would have been a major upset. It was evident from the first set that the Sunrise ladies wanted the seat at the finals table and the perfect Acer record was lost. A fight to the end ensued between the teams with the crowd divided in it’s shouts. Sunrise fans who showed up in support of their teams that night were vocal through to the end of the match. Acers got their act together and secured their place at the finals winning the match, 3- 2 (21-25, 27-25, 25-23, 14-25, 15-10).

The ladies may have lost, but the night was not over for MCCU Sunrise and their supporters. Once the ladies were through, the men took to the court and yet another intense battle began. Again, straight out of the gate Sunrise was determined to go home victorious. The cheers and screens went well beyond 10:00pm as supporters looked on. Young Vets would triumph in a 3-1 (29-27, 25-18, 25-18, 25-10) victory and live to play another day in defense of their title.

Sunday’s matches in St. Joseph carried the excitement from the previous evening as teams laid it all on the court for the remaining spots in the finals. Defending women’s champion Signman Celtics faced NSE Breakers and dominated the match in a straight set victory 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 26-24)

With the women’s finals decided who would meet the waiting men’s team? The answer was between Dr. Adis King Club 1 and La Familia Young Breakers. With the stakes high the game began … and what a game it was but of course only one could be victorious. At the end of the five set decider, Young Breakers will meet Young Vets at the finals having defeated Club 1 3-2 (22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 16-14.

The 2020 KFC National Volleyball League Finals Schedule:

Saturday, March 27th, 2021

Women’s Final Acers vs. Signman Celtics 6:00pm

Men’s Final KFC Young Vets vs. La Familia Young Breakers 7:30pm

Both matches will be played at the 12 th Street Canefield Hardcourt.

The DAVA thanks all the fans who helped make the weekend’s matches even more exciting and invites everyone to show up for the finals but to remember to adhere to the protocols which are in place.