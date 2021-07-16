Teen who was feared abducted returns home after two weeks

14-year old Kirdisha Laronde, who family members feared may have been abducted since she was missing for nearly two weeks, has returned home.
The mother of the teen, Catherine Seraphin, who spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO) a few days ago in fear that her daughter may have been in danger, confirmed to our newsroom that she returned home yesterday-July 15, 2021.
Prior to her return, the worried parent had told DNO that her daughter was last seen on Wednesday 30th June 2021 and since then, neither friends nor family members have heard from her.
According to the mother of the Wesley High School student, who resides in Stockfarm, upon her return sometime after 5:00 pm, her daughter informed her that she was with friends in the neighbouring community of Tarish pit.
During the previous interview, Seraphine informed DNO that for almost two weeks now she has been receiving daily text messages from an unidentified person who simply says that her daughter will be home soon.
She has also made known that her daughter has confessed to sending those messages.
The mother went on to express her appreciation to the general public for their concerns and prayers in ensuring the safe return of her daughter.
Laronde has since been taken to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) for evaluation and is a patient there while investigations into this matter continue.
Though in recent times, there has been an increase in missing teens who have not been in imminent danger but are considered runaways, the police have cautioned that given their age, it is still cause for concern.
14 Comments
So DNO is my that more unlucky with all you? Is miss ten take one with posting my comments??? Since yesterday I post up to now ih pas post.
ADMIN: All your comments have been approved. Please note that comments are usually moderated within 24 hours with the possible exception of weekends and holidays.
It is so easy to blast the child. Was a thorough investigation done? How do you all know that the child was not held against her will and she was released because of the media attention. How do you know she was not threatened into silence? I’m not saying that she could not have gone willingly…but what if she didn’t. Who knows.. maybe she did go have a good time but then may have changed her mind or was forced to stay.. .that is rape. These situations will continue to plague our society because we are so quick to shame. There are many rape victims out there who suffer in silence because they are afraid of being shamed. I’m not going to judge the young lady because I don’t know her story. We may never know the whole story but that is not grounds to bash the child.
Well we all knew what was up. It is summer time. And those little hot ones want to have a HOT GIRL SUMMER. Dont worry, all of them will get what they asking for. Plenty missing teens? people doesnt kidnap people in Dominica. Especially children. We dont want other people problems, we already have enough on our own, From time i hear missing teenage girl i say hmm, another one go and meet man. I would give her blows. she would never dream of ever doing something so again.
2 weeks you have you mother dreadful ? my mother and father would have made sure i stay gone if is those games i playing.
Anyone considered that she probably was really in danger? Or there may be a concerning underlying reason she would have gone for two weeks. The parents need to be questioned. The child and parents need help. Stop with all this negative and bitter comments. You never know when this hits closer to home.
If back in my younger days I disappeared for two weeks the next thing you would be hearing is my death announcement😄😄😄😄parents too slack with their children nowadays.
Really and truely, what is going on in Dominica. Parents need to begin to spend time with their children. Children need to Know that they can openly talk with their parents. There needs to be open communication, which will positively affect students socially, academically, culturally and Later on, if they choose to become parents themselves Will Change the generation .
Well if she at PHM it means that she is not well or may have been wooded/ taken advantage of by some hardback man. I wish her the best but its time somebody create some local hormone bush control medicine that will have opposite effect of the MUST COVER rum in Stocky that making them young men, even dead willy ones enshass for our young girls when they start growing pwell. I don’t know but it looks like once they have a little pwell and their peepee start making a little chim all hard back man chasing them to be the first. Lord look over them your girls
It is absolutely disgusting. Every 1 o clock you see these avioles appearing to bounce up school children. Whats worse is to see the young girls wasting their time smiling up in their faces. Clearly they know no better. In my generation, the girls would wait until they were out of sight to have their underage relations. These doing it in their uniform. and the pedophiles dont even care. they think they have a right to.
Another run away is back home.
A belly full but not hungry. Just satisfied till some other time !
Boy Mamselle lucky she not my child. But a warning to all young woman. Cry wolf still one day when one of all you get kidnapped for real the police and public will turn a blind eye to it and you’ll end up paying the consequences
She was with”friends”? who is those friends, whose is those friends parents to not ask how a 14 year old can be in their house for TWO WEEKS, eating and sleeping !?!.
“Your daughter will be coming home soon”? not “I will be coming home soon? and the child confessed to sending them?
Allu must stop take big people for pappy-show cause one day a child will really be abducted and no one will care because of these.
Mother father and child require urgent counseling…bishop priest pastor and after a wiping….
These teenagers are not easy is disappear for days and appear when they want. This disappearing act happens too often it should be taken very seriously. I don’t think she is telling the truth, I hope that her mother did not believe this story. I am happy she is home and is ok.