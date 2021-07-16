Teen who was feared abducted returns home after two weeks

14-year old Kirdisha Laronde, who family members feared may have been abducted since she was missing for nearly two weeks, has returned home.

The mother of the teen, Catherine Seraphin, who spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO) a few days ago in fear that her daughter may have been in danger, confirmed to our newsroom that she returned home yesterday-July 15, 2021.

Prior to her return, the worried parent had told DNO that her daughter was last seen on Wednesday 30th June 2021 and since then, neither friends nor family members have heard from her.

According to the mother of the Wesley High School student, who resides in Stockfarm, upon her return sometime after 5:00 pm, her daughter informed her that she was with friends in the neighbouring community of Tarish pit.

During the previous interview, Seraphine informed DNO that for almost two weeks now she has been receiving daily text messages from an unidentified person who simply says that her daughter will be home soon.

She has also made known that her daughter has confessed to sending those messages.

The mother went on to express her appreciation to the general public for their concerns and prayers in ensuring the safe return of her daughter.

Laronde has since been taken to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) for evaluation and is a patient there while investigations into this matter continue.

Though in recent times, there has been an increase in missing teens who have not been in imminent danger but are considered runaways, the police have cautioned that given their age, it is still cause for concern.