Thank you to PHARCS team for a fantastic Creole Day

*Editor’s note* PHARCS (Premium Home And Residential Care Services) has managed to avoid any COVID-19 cases during the recent surge and remains dedicated to caring for its elderly residents. In recognition of the organization’s performance and Creole day activities, the head of PHARCS posted the following message via social media:

THANK YOU TO THE PHARCS TEAM for all that you did to make CREOLE DAY such a FANTASTIC DAY FOR OUR RESIDENTS.

A special ‘shout out’ to Kidly who really pulled out all the stops in so many ways – from decor to taking God knows how many calls from me asking him to do this and do that! Thank you Kidly.

To Patrice and Miriam and Roseline THANK YOU so much for your patience and also for putting up with my incessant requests and for everything that you did to help make yesterday such a fantastic event for our Residents.

To Sermanfia for her input – brilliant suggestion which made the day even more fun for all the Residents.

To Christiane and Miriam for calling me via video throughout the day so I could see first hand our beautifully dressed residents, the delicious pots of food in preparation, listen to the music and see Residents and Staff enjoying themselves.

To my darling Aunt Rosette, for sourcing, cleaning and seasoning the Crabs.

To Chris and Shernel for putting up with my constantly changing requests to buy this and buy that!

To Marcia for starting the process of getting the outfits ready for the our Residents.

To everyone else for coming together as one united Team on the day to make this event such a resounding success.

To all other members of the Team, Marietta, Jessica, John, Frank, Lauralee, Nicole, Dorothy. This really was a Team effort which would not have happened without the input of each and everyone of you.

I AM SO VERY PROUD OF THE PHARCS TEAM……YOU HAVE PROVEN THAT TEAM WORK MAKES DREAMS WORK! YOU MADE MY DREAM COME TRUE AND FOR THAT I THANK YOU.