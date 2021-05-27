Dominica Cancer Society supports front-of-package warning labels for packaged foods

Some 300 Caribbean health professionals and over 40 regional organisations have publicly voiced support for octagonal front of package warning labels to help consumers across the region protect their health and the Dominica Cancer Society is adding its voice to this initiative.

NCDs such as diabetes, cancer and hypertension, are the leading causes of mortality, morbidity and disability in the Caribbean region representing 78% of all deaths and 76% of premature deaths. Additionally, rates of overweight and obesity in the region are among the highest in the world and most worrying among children, where 1 out of every 3 Caribbean children is overweight or obese.

The burden of obesity and NCDs is largely driven by our unhealthy diets which are dominated by processed and ultra-processed foods which contain high sugars, fats and sodium. People living with NCDs and obesity are more susceptible to severe COVID-19 infection. Our countries can and must do better. In building back better and fairer from the pandemic, it is imperative to invest in evidence-based policies and programmes aimed at preventing and treating obesity and NCDs such as FOPWL.

FOPWL is one of a combination of key policies, which have been identified by PAHO/WHO as ‘Best Buys’ to tackle overweight, obesity and diet-related NCDs. Specifically, the octagonal FOPWL scheme allows consumers to quickly, easily and correctly identify packaged foods which are high in critical nutrients of concern. Evidence, including a study1 conducted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Jamaica, the University of Technology, Jamaica and PAHO, has shown that octagonal warning labels performed better than all other front of pack labelling schemes in improving the capacity of consumers to make healthier food decisions in Jamaica. This study validates the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards & Quality [CROSQ] proposal to use the octagonal warnings on food and drink products throughout the Caribbean.

With just about two weeks left until the CARICOM voting deadline, organisations and professionals across the region are sending a strong message to CARICOM that it is time to deliver on commitments made by our leaders since the 2007 Port of Spain Declaration to prioritise the prevention of NCDs through strong policies.

The Dominica Cancer Society stands in support of this strong and effective policy to combat the alarming NCD rates in Dominica and the wider Caribbean. Octagonal front-of-package warning labels are an important part of a comprehensive strategy to protect the health and wealth of all our people – regardless of age, socioeconomic status, literacy level and native language. We urge decision makers to act now to make this a reality.