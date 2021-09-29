The Dominica Dementia Foundation donates to new age residential care

As a part of Alzhiemer’s awareness month of activities, the Dominica Dementia Foundation was pleased to donate to one of the smaller elderly care homes on island. Using the funds from a bake sale we held earlier this year, we curated a generous hamper for the New Age Residential Care in Portsmouth.

The foundation made the donation on Saturday 25th September, 2021.

Sadly, we were not able to interact with the residents due to the pandemic, however we were content with just giving the donation.

“We realize that combating covid-19 is also our responsibility as a foundation and given the fact that elderlies are at higher risk of succumbing to the virus we had to take extra precaution.” the president, Maylon George said.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt “thank you” to Ms. Janilla Royer and the staff of New Age Residential Care for their contribution to elderly care and allowing us the opportunity to show our gratitude. The Foundation would also like to thanks elderly care homes across the island and know that we do intend of showing our gratitude to each of you the best way we can.”