The Dominica Red Cross Society donates medical supplies to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Unit

The Dominica Red Cross Society’s COVID-19 Response Program donated medical supplies valued at Twenty Thousand Eastern Caribbean dollars (XCD$20,000.00) to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Unit. This is to further support the ongoing vaccination/immunization program focused on the prevention and curbing the additional spread of the coronavirus.

National Coordinator of the COVID-19 Vaccination Unit Dr. Keevian Burnette thanked the Dominica Red Cross Society for the contribution of the items which included syringes, band aids, alcohol preparation pads among others. Dr. Burnette underscored the tremendous support which the Ministry of Health has received to date from the Dominica Red Cross Society since the outbreak of the disease. He noted that partners and stakeholders like the Dominica Red Cross makes the work of the vaccination unit much easier throughout the pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of the Dominica Red Cross Society, President Reginald Winston remarked that from the beginning of COVID, the Dominica Red Cross Society has been taking its auxiliary role to the Government seriously, and has provided support, education, sensitization, relief supplies in helping humanity throughout this unprecedented pandemic.

The Donation was made at the office of the Dominica Red Cross Society National Headquarters in Goodwill on Tuesday 28th December 2021.