The Jazz in me watched by tens of thousands from “All Over the World!”

Viewers in the tens of thousands from countries around the globe tuned in to various digital platforms to see Dominican Goodwill Ambassador, singer/songwriter and flautist Michele Henderson perform jazz favourites and launch her latest single “All Over the World” at her recent concert The Jazz in Me. Held on Saturday May 22nd at the Fort Young Hotel’s Palisades Restaurant in Roseau Dominica, the virtual show (with limited in-person patrons) was streamed on Henderson’s Facebook and YouTube pages as well as Digicel’s D’ Music app to global fans who commended the singer on her splendid performance and seamless, high quality production.

Neesa Joseph, who recently returned home to Dominica from the US described it as “a fantastic event.”

It was a night of story-telling as Michele wove in between standards and original songs with stories from her childhood and her two decades plus professional life- including the Rogers and Hammerstein Classic “My Favorite Things,” and originals such as “A River,” a story of teenage heartbreak, “Where Are You” now a song penned for her dying father and “Home” the title track from her last album. The Jazz in Me was a family affair for Henderson, who was joined by her daughter Kai Lan for a flute duet on “3 to 5” a tune she composed at age 16. Her bassist husband Roland Delsol Jr. and guitarist Jerry Moulon were original members of impact! her first musical family. Other musicians backing up Henderson included Leon St. Jean and Brent Samuel on keyboards, Mozart Winston on drums, percussionist Kenrick Lawrence and background vocalists Shalina Samuel and Shanice Langford. They showed their chops throughout the show and especially on the Chick Corea classic “Armando’s Rhumba.”

Guest artists sharing special memories of them and Michele included Ruth Osman Rose (accompanied by Theron Shaw), Maxine Alleyne, Cameron Pierre and Carlyn XP.

The evening concluded with the performance of her latest single “All Over the World” written and composed by Henderson in observance of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

“I just felt like we needed something to rally people around,” says Michele on why she wrote the song. She expounds further, “Given the situation we’re in right now with the Pandemic, certain conflicts that are sort of budding at the moment; I felt that we needed to inject some hope into society.”

The song was recorded and mixed at Cornell Phillip’s Imperial studios, with contributions from St. Jean, Delsol, Phillip and Pierre.

The streaming of the virtual concert was managed by Cornell Phillip of Imperial Publishing while the film and décor crew comprised Sheldon Casimir, Norris Francois Jr, Nadja Thomas, Lincoln Riviere and Kharlen Jervier.

Gator Sounds provided audio engineering services.

Special thank you from Michele goes out to sponsors, Tranquility Beach Resort, Timbo’s Suites, Fort Young Hotel, Digicel, National Co-operative Credit Union, Grand Bay Co-operative Credit Union, Discover Dominica Authority, The After Four Lounge, The Alliance Française, Vibean TV, D-Shipping & Logistics, ASI Service Center, Cornell Phillip, On Target Communication and friends and family.

Before the month wraps, Michele will join Dominica’s Bouyon Queen Carlyn XP on another virtual jazz –themed event- the Bouyon Jazz Festival, which will be held on Sunday May 30th . The Jazz in Me and Bouyon Jazz Festival were branded and jointly promoted as the Nature Island Jazz Xperience.

It you missed Michele Henderson The Jazz in Me, it’s still available on Facebook (www.facebook.com/michelemuzic) and YouTube (www.YouTube.com/michelehenderson ) . To catch Carlyn Xp’s Bouyon Jazz Festival visit her website (www.carlynxp.com/live), YouTube (www.youtube.com/carlynxp) or Facebook (www.facebook.com/carlynxp767) pages to enjoy.