The legacy of ‘Black Wall Street’ and what it means now and for Juneteenth

In 1921 what was considered the most affluent Black-American neighbourhood of the time ,a section of Tulsa Oklahoma, dubbed “Black Wall Street” was subject to possibly the worst racial massacre in US history.

Over 35 blocks of black owned businesses and homes were destroyed and burnt to the ground over the course of one evening and many lost their lives or were made refugees in their own country.

This unrestrained law enforcement supported attack on a wealthy black community came at a time when lynchings were commonplace and a tide of racial killings were washing over the country in the years leading up to the massacre.

It’s clear that with the recent killings of blacks by American police officers and the subsequent world-wide protests the US and the world still feels that lingering racial legacy even today.

The following Guardian article sheds some contextual light on that historic moment.

Editor’s note: Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.-https://www.juneteenth.com/history.htm