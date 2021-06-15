The Marigot Development Committee congratulates the Class of 2021, who are moving from Boarding School to University this year!
This cohort of the MDC US Study Program – The Boarding School Section, has survived unusual academic years in the last four years due to both 2017 Hurricane Maria and the COVID-19 Global Pandemic.
They all did well in spite of the challenges. They succeeded beyond all expectations and have set records for any of the graduating classes since the start of the program.
God’s blessings and guidance on the next leg of your life’s journey!
Great job. Thanks.