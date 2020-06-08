The Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment mourns passing of UN women representative for Caribbean Multi-Country Office

It is with a lot of sadness that the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Seniors Security and Dominicans with Disabilities learnt about the passing of Mrs. Mary Alison McLean, UN Women Representative for the Multi-Country Office (MCO) – Caribbean where she served following her appointment as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in Jamaica.

Mrs. McLean served as an ambassador across the Caribbean region and the United States. She was recognized and highly respected for her fearless advocacy for fight for gender equality, gender education, employment opportunities, child protection, services for women, men and children of the Caribbean and for the rights of the most vulnerable. She was instrumental in leading UN Women’s support to the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica in the response and recovery phases post Hurricane Maria.

The Honorable Minister for the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Senior Security and Gender Affairs, Dr. Adis King stated:

“The Caribbean has lost a powerful force and advocate for gender equality and equity. We salute the memory of an exceptional woman, known for her strength and her genuine engagements as Head of UN Women, Multi-Caribbean Office. On behalf of the Government and all the Dominican civil society organizations who have cooperated with Mrs. McLean, I extend deepest condolences to her family, staff at the UN Women, Multi-Caribbean Office and to all who had the privilege of working with her.”

Rest in peace Alison McLean; A great woman, a fearless advocate, a great leader and a true inspiration.