The National Youth Council donates family care packages

The National Youth Council continues to be an umbrella organization for the youth of Dominica and a pillar of support to other NGO’s, CSO’s, regional and international organizations around the world.

One of the main goals of the NYC is to continue providing neutral and unbiased support to the populations we serve and the organization felt that it was necessary to look out for Dominica’s youth and elderly in this time as a result of major economic challenges due to the covid19 pandemic.

On the 19th April, 2020 the NYCD Executive/Secretariat donated food packages to 20 persons across the island.

This outreach helped to reemphasize to the young persons as well as the elderly of Dominica, that the NYCD is thinking of them during this difficult time and will continue working with them to work through all challenges as much as possible. Items provided were deemed necessary and essential as Dominica and the world faces the ravages of Covid19.

Overall the outreach was deemed a successful one by the organization, participants and partners and we look forward to continuing our work in assisting and positively advocating on behalf of the youth of Dominica.

Packages to the following communities were distributed:

Bellevue Chopin (2)

Gallion Village (2)

Bagatelle (2)

St.Joseph (2)

Layou (2)

Colibistrie( 2)

Salibury (2)

Tareau Village (2)

Loubriere(2)

Wotten waven (2)