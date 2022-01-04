The Progressive Mind hosts ‘Progressism’ to inspire and empower professionals in Dominica

The Progressive Mind has specially designed Progressism, an empowering and engaging networking event for forward thinking professionals in Dominica. This event will be held on Sunday, January 9th, 2022 at 5:00 PM at Cabrits Resort and Spa Kempinski Dominica.

Progressism builds on the Progressive Mind Planner designed in Dominica and launched in 2021, which was created to support all who desire to be intentional about the progress of their goals, tasks, and projects.

Founder of The Progressive Mind, Lizra Fabien encouraged, “At Progressism, we endeavour to inspire our attendees to soar in 2022 and beyond. We have put together a powerful team which includes game strategist Kevaughn Francis, motivator Olive Strachan MBE, poet Tamara Lowe, artist Shadrach Burton, and host Sawana Fabien.”

Lizra further added that all attendees at this event will receive support to enhance their brand and digital representation as well as special gifts and prizes.

Gratitude is expressed to 365 MMP, Jaydees Naturals, Naturescape, Nature’s Discount, Olive Strachan Resources, and Roburton-The Brand for their support to this event.

All interested are invited to register at the following link with special attention to the entry protocols: https://9kezpky6l3p.typeform.com/to/AVOMKLAN. Limited spaces are available. For additional information, contact theprogressivemindinc@gmail.com