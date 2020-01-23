Thirty-one Calypsonians to battle it out in the Calypso Quarter Finals

Thirty-one calypsonians will compete in the calypso Quarter Final Competition this Saturday in their attempt to face the reigning Calypso Monarch on February 22nd.

The twelve who were selected at the eliminations will join last year’s semi-finalists to vie for a spot among the top twenty who will move on to the next round.

Calypsonian, Deryck “Hunter” St Rose said two new comers are among the chosen 31, Nicole “Abiyah” Christian and a St Lucian national who goes by the name of Bingo.

Some of the calypsonians include Checker, Karessah, Checko, Intruder, Danyan, the Bobb, Enlightener, Haxey, Inciter, Jamma B, Jay Dee, Lady S, Hunter, Tasha P, Triumph, Prince of Peace, Observer, Might D, Lulu, Mystery, Shadow Flow, Soul Puss, Sour Sour, Trendsetter, Webb, and Mighty Omee.

He said two guest artistes will include the reigning junior monarch Malik “De Examiner” Darroux and Son of the Saints.

St Rose encourages the public to turn out in large numbers to support the event.

According to him, the bacchanal has just started and persons will be in for a treat.

The Mc’s for Saturday night’s event is Lady S and Daddy Milla.

ComeSeetv will be one of the networks carrying the competition live.

The show is expected to take place at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecourt from 8:30pm.

Tickets cost $35 at the gate for those wishing to stand and $45 for sitting.

Backup band is the Swinging Stars.