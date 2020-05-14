“Thousands of people worldwide are willing to get coronavirus”

In this current global coronavirus pandemic you would expect most reasonable people to take all precautions to avoid infection but some (approximately 16,000 worldwide) have signed up willingly to be infected with the virus according to a CNN Health report.

These individuals are part of an effort to find a reliable vaccine for coronavirus as part of a challenge trial.

In a challenge trial everyone in the experiment is intentionally infected with the virus.

While the risk is largely mitigated it can be dangerous for those involved ,even potentially fatal, but the proponents say this type of trial can see the fastest and most precise results in the effort to secure an effective vaccine.

