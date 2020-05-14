In this current global coronavirus pandemic you would expect most reasonable people to take all precautions to avoid infection but some (approximately 16,000 worldwide) have signed up willingly to be infected with the virus according to a CNN Health report.
These individuals are part of an effort to find a reliable vaccine for coronavirus as part of a challenge trial.
In a challenge trial everyone in the experiment is intentionally infected with the virus.
While the risk is largely mitigated it can be dangerous for those involved ,even potentially fatal, but the proponents say this type of trial can see the fastest and most precise results in the effort to secure an effective vaccine.
Video below:
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Attention grabbing headline, how pathetic❗
“Thousands of people worldwide are willing to get coronavirus”
One should always be very careful with what we hear, and what we read!
The caption (the headline) is very misleading compounded with the smiling faces, as if they are willing to die!
In order to confirm whether a vaccine is effective or not; it is first experimented on animals first!
If it works on animals, then trial begins on humans.
These people are not talking such chances playing with their life; they a paid a certain amount of money to become involved in that.
They know it’s a risk, but for a few dollars human nature will make them do anything; in any event some will be given a placebo, while a few will be injected with a modify amount of the virus!