Three banks shine at Second Annual ECCU Bank of the Year Awards

PRESS RELEASE - ECCB - Monday, December 21st, 2020 at 5:29 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
(l-r) ECCB Board Member, Antigua and Barbuda, Whitfield Harris Jr; and Country Head, CIBC/FICB (Barbados) Ltd., Antigua and Barbuda, Ladesa James

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has recognised three commercial banks operating within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) for demonstrating outstanding banking service and social responsibility.

The second Annual ECCU Bank of the Year Awards were held virtually on 17 December with live streaming on the ECCB Facebook page and YouTube channel. Of the 12 banks that participated, three banks were presented with awards for their commitment and service excellence to the people they serve through their business practices and policies in four categories:

  1. ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Customer Service: The CIBC/First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) Ltd (Antigua and Barbuda);
  2. ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Financial Education and Empowerment: The Bank of Saint Lucia Limited;
  3. ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Pandemic and Banking: The National Commercial Bank of Anguilla Ltd; and
  4. ECCU Bank of the Year Award for Technological Innovation: The Bank of Saint Lucia.

 

In his remarks at the awards ceremony, Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N.J. Antoine said, ‘we could have easily said let us cancel the Awards until 2021, but we didn’t and I am pleased that we are able to have these awards notwithstanding the constraints posed by COVID’.

(l-r) Chairman of the Board, National Commercial Bank of Anguilla, Carl Harrigan; Chief Executive Officer, National Commercial Bank of Anguilla, Sharmaine Francois; Country Manager, ECCB Agency Office, Anguilla, Shirmaine Lynch-Harrigan.

 

Deputy Managing Director, Bank of Saint Lucia Limited, Lyndon Arnold

The 2020 ECCU Bank of the Year Awards can be viewed on the ECCB Connects YouTube channel.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available