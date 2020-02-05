Three women along with Clemo chosen to be senators by the opposition UWP

The Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) will have three women and one male as senators in the House of Assembly when Parliament meets for the first time on February 10, 2020 since the December 6, 2019 general elections.

Section 34 (1) a of the constitution states that five senators shall be appointed by the President acting in accordance with advice from the Prime Minister and 34 (1) b states that four shall be appointed by the president acting in accordance with the advice of the Leader of the Opposition.

By letter dated January 27, 2020 Opposition leader and party leader Lennox Linton wrote to President Charles Savarin advising him of the party’s choices as senators.

Ernie Lawrence Jno Finn who contested the Castle Bruce seat and narrowly lost is among the three women who will be senators.

Francisca Joseph who also contested and lost the La-Plaine seat was also chosen.

Another woman who was chosen is Anette Sanford who contested and lost the Kallinago Territory to Cozier Frederick of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP).

She is married to former UWP senator Claudius Sanford and is a nurse by profession.

The lone male opposition senator is Clement “Clemo” Marcellin Jr who contested and lost in the Vieille Case constituency to the incumbent Roosevelt Skerrit.

None of the senators from 2015 to 2019 have been retained, these include: Monelle Williams-Jno Baptiste, Isaac Baptiste, Felix Thomas and Ronald Charles who replaced Dr. Thomson Fontaine.

President of the party Isaac Baptiste stated that after consultation with the executive and other party officials the appointments were made and he is confident with the choices saying it is a mixture of “youth and experience in the education sector.”

“We are looking forward to their contributions in the House of Assembly and we are confident that they will give a very good contribution,” he said.