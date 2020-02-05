Three women along with Clemo chosen to be senators by the opposition UWP

The Opposition United Workers Party (UWP) will have three women and one male as senators in the House of Assembly when Parliament meets for the first time on February 10, 2020 since the December 6, 2019 general elections.
Section 34 (1) a of the constitution states that five senators shall be appointed by the President acting in accordance with advice from the Prime Minister and 34 (1) b states that four shall be appointed by the president acting in accordance with the advice of the Leader of the Opposition.
By letter dated January 27, 2020 Opposition leader and party leader Lennox Linton wrote to President Charles Savarin advising him of the party’s choices as senators.
Ernie Lawrence Jno Finn who contested the Castle Bruce seat and narrowly lost is among the three women who will be senators.
Francisca Joseph who also contested and lost the La-Plaine seat was also chosen.
Another woman who was chosen is Anette Sanford who contested and lost the Kallinago Territory to Cozier Frederick of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP).
She is married to former UWP senator Claudius Sanford and is a nurse by profession.
The lone male opposition senator is Clement “Clemo” Marcellin Jr who contested and lost in the Vieille Case constituency to the incumbent Roosevelt Skerrit.
None of the senators from 2015 to 2019 have been retained, these include: Monelle Williams-Jno Baptiste, Isaac Baptiste, Felix Thomas and Ronald Charles who replaced Dr. Thomson Fontaine.
President of the party Isaac Baptiste stated that after consultation with the executive and other party officials the appointments were made and he is confident with the choices saying it is a mixture of “youth and experience in the education sector.”
“We are looking forward to their contributions in the House of Assembly and we are confident that they will give a very good contribution,” he said.
This failed Labour government and Labour Party and clueless party followers are officially DEAD…! Dead in the sense of vision, dedication, commitment and lacks political knowledge relating to socio-economic developmental programmes. We hear alot of talk that lacks substance in moving this country nowhere. The leadership obviously is visionless. No wonder that the people of Dominica are despondent, waiting with their hands out for Red Clinic gifts. With no jobs, our agriculture in dead, no more income from this sector and yet some still cry, “We love our Pm”. This is obviously blind silly and politically devious and clueless of how to return our people and country back to decency and work in the agricultural fields and tourism etc. Our roads are in a mess, frightening and of concern by many to enter some villages. There is no obvious tourism development taking place as our sites and entertainment areas are mostly ruined and there seems to be no discussion we have heard from…
DNO supports lazy Lennox? Thats why you keep deleting my comments! For the record I dont support ANY political party, I dont live in DA, but, I listen to the radio and watch the news report on youtube every day, so I am well informed…I am very surprised DNO for you, who are supposed to be neutral, as reporters whom you purport to be, to be deleting decent comments just because you dont want people to see the thoughts of readers of your news website! SHAME ON YOU dno
ADMIN: Your comment wasn’t deleted it was just in moderation, it has since been posted. Comments are usually moderated within 24 hours often sooner.
If you are referring to another comment (instead of the one you submitted at 2:30pm) let us know.
As long as Lazy Lennox remains leader, there is NO CHANCE uwp will succeed. Just look at it, Labour ran the election on New Candidates, to beat this fool, Lennox and he lost by a bow-out. Lennox, PLEASE resign and let someone competent lead the party so that the oppositions contribution can be meaningful and not the negative, hateful garbage you spew!
Ah! Rotation in action. This party will never find its way…
Well done UWP. Great Choices there. They are disciplined young people, honourable and will serve us exceptionally well.
I got to meet Ms. Jno Finn at a NYC UWP meeting last year and was impressed with her speech as well as the one by Clement. Good choices for the future strength of UWP as positive thinking continues.
Great choice God’s blessings
The UWP is officially DEAD…! Together with Glenroy and Joshua, Monelle Williams-Jno Baptiste, Felix Thomas and Ronald Charles should form a New Political Party. The combined arrogance of Isaac Baptiste and Lennox Linton led to the Party’s demise.
UWP is going to be very boring in Parliament. Parliament is a place for orators. Losing Monelle, Isaac Baptiste, Joshua Francis and Ronald Charles and replacing them with Ernie john Finn, Francisca Joseph, Annette Sandford and Clement Marcellin is another bad decision by Lennox Linton. There was an opportunity to look for a potential leader and to nominate that person as a senator to build a profile but again Lennox Linton lack the vision and foresight. I wish UWP luck