Tiffany Mayne-Marie selected to represent Dominica in United Commonwealth Covid Music Project

Singing teacher and jazz vocalist Tiffany Mayne-Marie has been selected to represent Dominica in the United Commonwealth Covid Music Project. An initiative created in collaboration with the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Dionysus Ensemble.

The ‘Uniting the Commonwealth through music during COVID-19’ project is a never-before-attempted musical feat to combine the voices of 54 musicians from the 54 member countries in one powerful virtual performance.

Delivered in partnership with a professional music group, Dionysus Ensemble, the project will demonstrate the power of music and art to lift spirits, improve mental health and encourage international camaraderie, as countries face up to the challenges of the pandemic.

Layne Robinson, the Commonwealth Secretariat’s head of social policy development, said:

“This is a great opportunity to work with an outstanding and internationally recognised music partner to showcase the amazing talent and rich cultural diversity in 54 countries. Music has the ability to communicate the unspoken feelings of these challenging and uncertain times, we celebrate the contribution of the arts, music and culture in healing and inspiring the human spirit, even as we focus on rebuilding our lives and the society. This project will also help to establish a bond and solidarity between people and communities in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, Europe and the Pacific.”



Tiffany along with 53 other musicians will perform to a track produced by the Dionysus Ensemble.

Founder and artistic director of the Ensemble, Léonie Adams, described the project as inclusive and intergenerational. She added that it aims to demonstrate the healing power of music and its role as an international language of understanding, solace and jubilance.

She said: “Whether you are in your village playing for no other reason than that you love it, or in a city singing at the end of a long day’s work, we want to hear you.

“We believe that everyone in the Commonwealth has a voice, so we are inviting applications from all citizens – young or old, rich or poor, city or village dweller, a beginner or a professional musician.



“The project, we hope, will showcase the Commonwealth’s huge range of musical traditions.”

Tiffany was selected through her work as a singing teacher and vocal coach from Marie School of Music. Tiffany is currently the holder of the Associated Board of Royal School of Music Grade 8 in singing performance. This is the highest grade that has been achieved in singing in Dominica in recent times.

Here is a link to Tiffany’s interview video: