Toastmasters remembers its accomplishments, announces new executive for the 2020-2021 year

It is the beginning of a new Toastmasters year for the Nature Isle Toastmasters Club (NITC) of Dominica.

The Nature Isle Toastmasters Club is a part of Toastmaster International which has over 16,800 clubs in 148 countries with approximately 358,000 members.

The Toastmasters mission is to empower its members to become more effective communicators and dynamic leaders. Our club celebrates seven years in Dominica since being formed in June 2013.

Over the years the club faced numerous challenges with the most critical being migration of members and the Covid-19 Pandemic during the Toastmasters year of 2019/2020, however, it was able to overcome these challenges through its effective and dynamic leadership.

The NITC was able to accomplish all its goals, thereby, achieving the status of President’s Distinguished Club.

This is a feat that the club has achieved on numerous occasions which demonstrates the high level of communication and leadership skills possessed by its members.

Among the accomplishments, our Rosemary Valda Sweeney who is also a member of the NCCU Toastmasters Club, was awarded Distinguished Toastmaster Recognition.

She has also been elected as the Division C Director.

Our other club members accomplishments include two Competent Communicator Awards, five Advanced Communicator Awards, five Advanced Leadership Awards, four Pathways Level 1 and two Pathways level 2.

The new Area Director is also one of our very own, Immediate Past President Kermecia Matthew-Harris, who has obtained a Triple Crown for the Toastmasters Year 2020/2021.

On July 02, 2020, the club inaugurated its new club officers. President- Cecilia Christmas, Vice President Education- Evetlyn Durand, Vice President Membership – Anelia Jno Baptiste-Isaac, Vice President Public Relations- Anthony Durand, Secretary/Treasurer – Fearn Jno Baptiste, and Sergeant at Arms – Margaret Hamilton.

The Nature Isle Toastmasters club was not shut down by the Covid-19 pandemic since we were able to utilize technology through Zoom meetings to continue the club meeting activities.

This technology provided an opportunity for our members to participate with other clubs locally, regionally, and internationally building our networks and friends.

The Nature Isle Toastmasters Club aims to continue its mission of empowering its members to become more effective communicators and leaders as we look to increase our membership locally, regionally, and internationally. Visit the Nature Isle Toastmasters Facebook page, and the website

https://natureisle.toastmastersclubs.org for updated information and NITC meeting dates.

