Tribute to Michael Bruney: My Caribbean Kanmawad from DA  

Mikey Bruney forever stood tall during his life. But it was never a posture of vanity or conceit. He was comfortable in in skin, a Dominica skin, a Caribbean skin. Four over four decades we shared many ideas and rich experiences, but above all our mutual passion for Caribbean cultural life, the media and working for the development of the people of the region.

His path through this life was well orchestrated. From his early formation in theatre and public broadcasting to the professional occupation of law, all under expert conscious tutelage, he was destined to serve selflessly. Mikey was fiercely independent in his thinking and way of life, fearless yet empathetic, youthful exuberance to always explore and discover, thehelper, the quintessential donor. He never bat an eyelid to share. True friendships like his are everlasting. He was never endeared to praises and platitudes, but he knew the value of his work and his contribution to his country.

I recall that after the destruction of Dominica by hurricane Maria, one of the many Saint Lucian MCMF gang and myself sent over some material contribution to help Mikey in his rehabilitation. He reluctantly received the donations, only to use it to help others he considered more needy than himself.

Mikey could play any part in life, a result of his training in the theatre and communications media and of course in legal practice. He could disarm child chick or prosecutor. But beneath these occupational masks was a sincere, friendly, and loving individual, generous toa fault. As one of our mutual friends from Dominica would say ‘Mr. Bruney is a good man, when he dere for you he dere for you, Doh mind all de bèf talk”

His legacy is the result of his brilliance. His insights and his sharp analytical mind, but more importantly his hard work. Being around him occasionally during all seasons, I experienced that he worked from morning and was able to accomplish a lot even while liming.He ushered me, like many others, into the homes of many Dominicans, of all generations in all the hills and crevices of the island. It should be surprising that Mikey was at home in any of the Caribbean islands he visited whether for work of play.

As a committed regionalist with friends all over the Caribbean, it should not have surprised anyone that his support for the Caribbean Court of a Justice (CCJ) was just one logical manifestation of his belief and trust in a Caribbean civilisation. We discussed many things but always with a Caribbean angle. He loved Caribbean life – the people, the food, the culture, and many hours of idle deconstructive discourse – shit talk we call it.

You did your tour of duty my friend, with pride and dignity. You worked well and played well. Your legacy will absolve you. Thanks for sharing your life with us, particularly, the elite group of four-decade friends from the Caribbean. We are incredibly sad to see you go. But this transition is part of the journey.

Tjenbéfò Comrade.

Embert Charles

Saint Lucia. Media, Communications and Regulatory consultant. Former Managing Director of ECTEL