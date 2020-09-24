Trinidad: Cops seize ‘millions’ in cash and arrest 10 people in alleged pyramid scheme

At least ten people ,including individuals identified as belonging to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, have been detained and millions of dollars recovered from an alleged pyramid scheme – according to Guardian TT.

The police conducted the operation at 10am on Tuesday armed with a warrant acting on information they had received.

According to Guardian TT, investigations into the scheme revealed that individuals were required to provide 10,000 TTD upfront and were promised 56,000 TTD in return.

Several regulatory authorities in Trinidad, including the Intelligence Unit (FIU), Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) and the Financial System Regulatory Authorities had jointly issued an advisory warning members of the public against the dangers of joining “pyramid schemes.”

In recent months individual have been approached to join such schemes via social media such as or Whatsapp or even via face to face contact by certain individuals.

According to media reports the funds (22 million in total) were returned to the operators of the Scheme on Wednesday less than a day after the funds were seized.

An investigations has been launched into why the money was returned and who made the decision as Trinidad Police commissioner Gary Griffith claims neither he nor his deputy were aware of the decision.

Read More