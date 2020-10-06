Tropical depression strengthens to category 4 hurricane in record breaking time

Hurricane Delta currently off the northeastern coast of the Yucatan peninsular has strengthened from a tropical depression to a category 4 hurricane in just 30 hours. This makes Delta the third major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season. Major hurricanes are considered category 3 or above.
The storm is expected to continue to strengthen as it crosses over warm waters in the coming hours.
Video clip below:
